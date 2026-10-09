Archery Premier League 2026 Rules Explained: Format, Scoring System And Hit-Or-Miss Shoot-Off

The Archery Premier League Season 2 runs from October 8 to 18, 2026, at People's Plaza, Hyderabad, featuring Olympic medallists and Asian Games stars across six franchises
Each team fields four archers across men's and women's recurve and compound categories. Matches use a set-based scoring system, with eight arrows shot within 120 seconds per set
The first team to reach five set points wins. Matches tied at 4-4 go to a hit-or-miss shoot-off, followed by sudden death if required
The second season of the Archery Premier League (APL) is being held from October 8 to 18, 2026, at People's Plaza on Necklace Road in Hyderabad, featuring Olympic medallists and Asian Games stars.
The competition brings recurve and compound archers together in mixed-gender teams, with each set limited to 120 seconds. Matches tied at 4-4 are decided through a hit-or-miss shoot-off, adding another layer of pressure to the fast-paced format.
Following India's campaign at the Asian Games, the APL offers another opportunity to watch the country's archers compete, this time in a franchise-based competition where teamwork and quick decision-making are just as important as accuracy.
The first season in 2025 demonstrated how close the contests could get. The Rajputana Royals beat the Prithviraaj Yodhas 5-4 in the final, with the title decided through the league's hit-or-miss shoot-off.
But what makes the APL different from conventional archery? How are matches scored, how do teams qualify for the knockout rounds, and what happens when a contest cannot be decided in regulation play? Here is a breakdown of the rules.
How many teams compete in the Archery Premier League?
The Archery Premier League features six franchises -- Chero Archers, Chola Chiefs, Kakatiya Knights, Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas and defending champions Rajputana Royals.
The teams compete in a double round-robin format, with each franchise facing the other five teams twice during the league stage. Every team plays 10 matches, earning two points for each victory. At the end of the league phase, the top four teams advance to the semi-finals.
The league standings determine which teams progress, while individual matches are decided through a separate set-point scoring system.
What makes the APL team format unique?
Traditional international archery competitions generally organise recurve and compound events separately. The APL brings both disciplines together, requiring teams to field four archers in every match.
The line-up consists of one man and one woman in recurve, along with one man and one woman in compound. At least one of the four archers must be a foreign athlete.
This arrangement makes the competition a test of collective performance. Teams need contributions from all four archers, with neither discipline operating independently of the other.
How much time do archers get to shoot?
Speed is a defining feature of the APL. Each team has 120 seconds to complete a set comprising eight arrows.
All four archers shoot twice, and their scores are combined to produce the team's total for that set. With a maximum of 10 points available per arrow, a team can score up to 80 points.
The time allocation works out to an average of 15 seconds per arrow. Archers must therefore execute their shots quickly while maintaining the accuracy required to outscore their opponents.
How are points awarded in an APL match?
A match is decided through sets, with the teams competing to accumulate five set points.
After both teams have completed their eight arrows, their combined scores are compared. The higher-scoring team receives two set points, while a tied set earns each team one point. The team that loses the set receives no points.
The first team to reach five or more set points wins the match.
This system means that the overall number of points scored across all arrows is not the sole deciding factor. Teams need to win sets, and a strong performance in one set can be more valuable than a narrow advantage in the cumulative score.
It also keeps the contest open for a comeback. A team that loses a set can still recover by winning subsequent sets and reaching the required total.
When does a match go to the hit-or-miss shoot-off?
The APL uses a special tiebreaker when the match reaches 4-4 after four sets. Instead of continuing with the regular scoring system, the teams enter the hit-or-miss shoot-off.
Here, the target is no longer about accumulating points across the usual scoring rings. The objective is to hit the designated yellow spot, which represents the X-ring.
An arrow landing in the yellow area is recorded as a HIT. If it lands anywhere else on the target face, which is red, it counts as a MISS.
The rule creates a clear distinction between success and failure. Whether an arrow lands in the centre of the yellow area or elsewhere within it, the result is still a hit. The only question is whether the archer reaches the designated zone.
How does the hit-or-miss shoot-off decide the winner?
All four archers from each team take part, shooting one arrow each in alternating turns between the teams.
Every hit earns one point. With four archers on each side, the maximum score in the initial shoot-off is four hits per team.
Once all eight arrows have been shot, the team with more hits wins the match. If both sides record the same number of hits, the contest moves to sudden death.
What happens in sudden death?
Sudden death takes the match down to a direct contest between two archers, one selected by each team.
Both shoot one arrow at the target. If one archer hits the yellow spot and the other misses, the match is over and the team with the successful hit wins.
If both archers hit the yellow spot or both miss, neither team gains an advantage. The teams then choose another pair from their remaining archers, and the process is repeated.
The shoot-off continues until one archer registers a hit while the opponent records a miss. There is no need to compare conventional scores once the contest reaches this stage.
The system was used in the 2025 final, when the Rajputana Royals overcame the Prithviraaj Yodhas to become the inaugural champions.
Why does the APL use a different format?
The league combines several elements designed to make archery a faster-paced team contest. Recurve and compound specialists compete together, both men and women feature in each line-up, and foreign archers are part of the team composition.
The time limit adds urgency to every set, while the set-point system gives teams a clear target to reach. If the contest remains level at 4-4, the hit-or-miss shoot-off replaces conventional scoring with a more direct test of accuracy. Sudden death raises the stakes further by making the outcome depend on a single pair of arrows.
For athletes, this demands more than technical consistency. They must manage the clock, maintain their composure and deliver for the team in a format where one mistake can change the result.
For fans, the appeal lies in the shifting momentum and the possibility of a dramatic finish. A match can turn on the final arrow of a set or be settled by one hit in sudden death.
The Archery Premier League is not simply a franchise competition featuring familiar archery disciplines. Its rules create a distinct contest built around speed, team coordination and accuracy under pressure, giving spectators a different way to follow the sport.