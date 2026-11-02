A Turnout Milestone, Not A Political Forecast: What 53 Million Early Votes Reveal

More than 53.6 million Americans had cast ballots before Election Day by around noon on Sunday, exceeding the 45.9 million early votes recorded in the 2022 midterms
Texas, Michigan and Georgia have reported substantial early-voting activity, though state figures reflect different voting periods and reporting schedules
The national total indicates high participation but cannot establish which party is ahead or predict the final balance of power in Congress
More than 53.6 million Americans had already cast their ballots ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections by Sunday, according to data compiled by the University of Florida’s Election Lab. The figure exceeds the 45.9 million early votes recorded during the 2022 midterms, signalling substantial participation before Election Day.
The Election Lab’s tracker, maintained by political scientist Michael McDonald, aggregates early-voting figures reported by state election officials. Its November 1 snapshot recorded 53.14 million ballots by 6:56 AM Eastern Time, with the total crossing 53.6 million by around noon.
The milestone comes as Americans prepare to elect all 435 members of the House of Representatives and approximately one-third of the Senate. The results will determine which party controls Congress for the remaining two years of President Donald Trump’s term.
However, the early-voting figure does not represent the final turnout or votes already counted for individual candidates. It measures ballots cast before Election Day through two methods: early in-person voting and returned mail-in ballots. Mail ballots that have merely been requested or dispatched but not returned are not included.
Why Are So Many Voting Early?
Early voting has become an established feature of American elections, allowing registered voters to cast ballots before Election Day rather than queue at polling stations on November 3. Depending on state rules, voters can participate through designated early-voting centres or by returning completed mail-in ballots.
The shift has been visible in previous elections. According to the US Census Bureau, 49.8% of voters used early or mail-in voting in the 2022 midterms, compared with 39.8% in 2018. Nearly one-third of voters in 2022 cast their ballots by mail.
The US Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) 2024 Election Administration and Voting Survey also found that 35.2% of voters cast ballots through early in-person voting, while approximately 30% voted by mail. In comparison, 37.4% voted in person on Election Day.
The figures indicate that voting is increasingly spread across the weeks preceding an election rather than concentrated on a single day.
Which States Are Seeing High Participation?
The national total reflects voting activity across states with different election schedules and procedures. Some publish daily figures, while others provide updates less frequently.
Texas reported more than 4.2 million ballots cast during the first six days of early voting, representing approximately 22% of its 19 million registered voters, according to the state Secretary of State's office on October 26.
Michigan reported that 1,392,170 voters had cast ballots by October 27, representing 18.8% of active registered voters. This included more than 1.17 million returned mail ballots and over 215,000 votes cast at early-voting centres.
Georgia also reported a record first-day early-voting turnout on October 14, with 188,667 in-person ballots cast, compared with 134,962 on the first day of early voting during the 2022 midterms.
These state figures illustrate the scale of participation, although differences in voting periods and reporting schedules mean they cannot be directly compared to determine which state has the highest overall turnout.
Does The Surge Favour Democrats Or Republicans?
The early-voting numbers do not establish which political party is benefiting from the increased participation.
The University of Florida tracker provides party-registration breakdowns for states that make such information available. However, registration is not the same as voting preference. A registered Democrat may vote for a Republican candidate, and an unaffiliated voter could support either party.
The tracker also relies on state-level information that is not uniformly available. Some states provide detailed demographic and party-registration figures, while others do not publish the same information.
Consequently, the number of Democrats or Republicans registered among early voters cannot be treated as a count of votes cast for their respective candidates. The final electoral outcome will depend on the votes cast by all eligible voters and counted under state election procedures.
Why Do These Midterms Matter?
The high early-voting participation comes ahead of a closely contested election for control of Congress. As of October 19, Republicans held 218 seats in the House, compared with 214 for Democrats, one independent and two vacancies, leaving the chamber's balance particularly sensitive to the outcome of individual races.
All 435 voting seats in the House are being contested, while roughly one-third of the Senate's 100 seats are up for election. The party controlling each chamber will have greater influence over legislation, federal spending, congressional investigations and oversight of the Trump administration.
The midterms will not determine the presidency. Trump will remain in office regardless of which party wins, but a change in congressional control could make it more difficult for his administration to advance its legislative agenda during the final two years of his term.
The early-voting total, therefore, offers an indication of how many Americans have already participated in the electoral process, not which party has secured a political advantage. The final picture will emerge only after Election Day voting, ballot processing and counting are completed across the states.