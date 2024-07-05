Reclaiming Hinduism From Hindutva: Rahul Gandhi And The Invocation Of Lord Shiva’s Abhaya Mudra 

The third symbolism which Gandhi spoke about was the Abhaya Mudra or the outward facing raised palm in the image of Lord Shiva that is also the Congress Party’s election symbol. The Abhaya Mudra, according to him, became the guiding principle of the Opposition’s campaign as it came to communicate that it was not enough for oneself to simply be fearless and stand for truth, but that fearlessness also had to be promoted among others around, alongside the principle of non-violence. This invocation became the driving force of the rest of his speech, as he went on to point out the myriad ways in which the BJP-RSS regime had simply sold fear and lies as a “package” to the people of the country, including soldiers, farmers, women, students, Dalits, Adivasis and minorities.