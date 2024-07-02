'Parmatma Speaks To Modiji's Aatma': Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Irks BJP; Remarks Expunged | Key Points

Parts Of Rahul Gandhi's Speech Expunged: Unsurprisingly, some parts of Rahul Gandhi speech got expunged from Parliament proceedings, including his accusations on the BJP, stating that the party is treating minorities unfairly, his remarks on industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, his statement that the NEET exam is for rich people and there is no place in it for meritorious students, and that the Agniveer Scheme is not of the Indian Army , but of the PMO (Prime Minister's Office).

ALSO READ | 'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS - WATCH

On Tuesday, reacting to reports of portion of his Lok Sabha speech being expunged and Rahul Gandhi said: "The truth can be expunged in Modiji's world, but not in reality. Whatever I had to say, I said. I spoke the truth and they can expunge whatever they want. Truth will always remain a truth."

