'No Drama Please', PM Tells Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session; Takes Oath As Member Of 18th LS | WATCH

said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while delivering an address at Parliament complex on Monday ahead of the commencement of the first session of the newly elected 18th Lok Sabha.
People do not want drama, or disturbance, PM Modi said and added that citizens want substance and not slogans.
"The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfill these expectations of the common man...," PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi also noted that Emergency's 50th anniversary falls on June 25 and called it a 'black spot' on India's democracy "when Constitution was discarded."
PM Modi Parliament Address | Top Quotes
"In the last 10 years, we have always tried to implement a tradition because we believe that a majority is required to run the government but to run the country a consensus is of utmost importance"
"So, it will be our constant efforts to serve Maa Bharti and fulfill the aspirations and ambitions of the 140 crore people, with everyone's consent and by taking everyone together"
"We want to go ahead and speed up decisions by taking everyone together, by maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution"
"In Parliamentary democracy, this is a glorious day...For the first time after independence, swearing-in ceremony is taking place at our own new Parliament building. It used to happen in the Old Parliament building. On this significant day, I extend a hearty welcome to all newly-elected MPs, extend them greetings and best wishes"
"The people of the country expect good steps from the opposition. I hope that the opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy"
"People do not want drama, disturbance. People want substance, not slogans. The country needs a good opposition, a responsible opposition and I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfil these expectations of the common man"
"The people of the country have given us an opportunity for the third time. This is a great victory, a grand victory. Our responsibility increased threefold...So, I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results."
"Tomorrow is 25th June. 25th June marks 50 years of the blot that was put on the democracy of India. The new generation of India will never forget that the Constitution of India was completely rejected, every part of the Constitution was torn to pieces, the country was turned into a prison, democracy was completely suppressed..."
"While protecting our Constitution, while protecting the democracy of India, the democratic traditions, the countrymen will take a resolution that no one will dare to do such a thing in India again which was done 50 years ago. We will take a resolution of a vibrant democracy. We will take a resolution to fulfil the dreams of the common people as per the directions of the Constitution of India"
The first Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha began shortly after PM Modi's address with newly elected leaders taking oath as members of the lower house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha.
The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will also see the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker on June 26 and President Droupadi Murmu's address to joint sitting of both the Houses on June 27.
The row over the appointment of BJP leader and seven-term member Bhartruhari Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker, NEET-UG controversy are some issues likely to cast shadow over the session.
The move of appointment of BJP leader Bhartruhari Mahtab as pro team speaker has drawn flak from the opposition, which alleged that the claim of Congress member K Suresh to the post was overlooked by the government.