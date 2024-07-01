Parliament: Rahul's Speech Sparks Ruckus; PM, Shah Slam Congress MP For Calling Hindus 'Violent' | Updates

Kharge Criticises President Address: Speaking on the Motion of thanks on President's address, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, "The President is the most important part of the Parliament, we respect the President. This year the President’s first address was in January and second in June. The first address was for elections and the second was a copy of it. There was nothing for Dalits, minority sections and the backward classes in her address. There was neither vision nor direction in the President's address. Like the last time, it was just about full of words of appreciation for the government."