Parliament: Rahul's Speech Sparks Ruckus; PM, Shah Slam Congress MP For Calling Hindus 'Violent' | Updates

As the second week of the first Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, July 1, proceedings began on a stormy note with first INDIA bloc MPs staging a protest in Parliament premises against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government to "target" Opposition leaders, the NEET-UG exam issue also returning and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the lower house which sparked reactions by BJP members.
The ongoing controversy over medical entrance exam NEET-UG 2024 was again brought up in Parliament, with Opposition seeking a discussion on the same. On Monday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "A message is disseminated to the country, from Parliament. We want to give a message to students that NEET issue is important for the Parliament. So, to send this message we want the Parliament to discuss this."
Rahul Gandhi's Speech: Speaker Om Birla on Monday told Congress MP Rahul Gandhi that rules don't allow display of placards after Rahul Gandhi showed a picture of Lord Shiva. Rahul Gandhi's speech was interrupted by ruckus by the BJP. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Hindus. Rahul Gandhi said Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods. PM Modi later said in Lok Sabha, "Democracy and the Constitution have taught me that I need to take the Leader of Opposition seriously."
Opposition Walks Out Over NEET: Opposition members on Monday demanded a separate one-day discussion on the NEET paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha and staged a walkout after they sought a clear assurance from the government on the issue. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of irregularities in NEET soon after the Lok Sabha assembled for the day, prompting Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to assert that a separate discussion cannot be held till the House finishes with the motion of thanks on the president’s address.
Opposition Protests Over Probe Agencies: Several INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest in Parliament premises on Monday against the alleged misuse of probe agencies by the government to "target" Opposition leaders. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several leaders of the INDIA bloc, including those from the TMC and AAP, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar in Parliament. The Opposition leaders carried placards which read "stop misusing agencies to silence opposition" and "BJP mein jao bhrashtachar ka licence pao (Join the BJP and get a licence for corruption)".
NEET Row In Parliament: Opposition's strident pitch on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination with the Congress and other parties demanding a discussion on the floor of the house on Friday disrupted House proceedings and led to adjournment of Lok Sabha. With the government insisting on first completing the motion of thanks to the presidential address both houses were adjourned, with the Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday, July 1, 11 AM.
Parliament Proceedings So Far: The first four days of Parliament Session of 18th Lok Sabha, which began on June 24, saw Speaker's election, newly elected MPs taking oath as lower house members and some heated moments between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over multiple issues like PM Modi's remarks on 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Speaker Om Birla's and President Murmu's condemnation of Emergency and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's oath among others.
President's Address: President Droupadi Murmu addressed Parliament on Thuesday, June 27. Top highlights from President Droupadi Murmu's joint address in Parliament on Thursday were her mention of polling in Kashmir, the row over medical entrance exam NEET and her condemnation of 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. While President Murmu called polling in Kashmir a 'befitting reply' to 'India's enemies', she also said sanctity, transparency is a must in government recruitments and examinations.
Kharge Criticises President Address: Speaking on the Motion of thanks on President's address, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday, "The President is the most important part of the Parliament, we respect the President. This year the President’s first address was in January and second in June. The first address was for elections and the second was a copy of it. There was nothing for Dalits, minority sections and the backward classes in her address. There was neither vision nor direction in the President's address. Like the last time, it was just about full of words of appreciation for the government."
Anurag Thakur Initiates Discussion On Motion of Thanks: BJP Party MP Anurag Thakur will initiate discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address in Lok Sabha on Monday. The motion will be seconded by first-time MP Bansuri.
PM To Address LS On July 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on discussion on Motion of Thanks on the President's address is expected on July 2, sources cited in a news agency PTI report said. In the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister could respond to the debate on July 3, the sources said.