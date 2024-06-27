National

Parliament: 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, AAP's Call To Boycott Prez Address | Key Points

Soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Wednesday set off a storm by reading out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency as an attack on the Constitution by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi.

PTI
In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shook hands in the Lok Sabha just before they escorted Om Birla to Chair Photo: PTI
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, June 27, the fourth day of first Parliament Session of 18th Lok Sabha which began on Monday. The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will also begin on Thursday.

President Murmu is also expected to unveil the priorities of the newly elected government Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The first two days of Parliament Session of 18th Lok Sabha saw newly elected MPs taking oath as lower house members and some heated moments between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over multiple issues like PM Modi's remarks on 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Speaker Om Birla's condemnation of Emergency and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's oath among others.

Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha | Latest Updates

  • AAP To Boycott President's Address To Parliament: The AAP will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to protest against the arrest of its convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they will boycott the address.

  • Om Birla Returns As LS Speaker: NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term by voice vote on Wednesday, a day after Opposition, in a rare move, proposed its own candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who moved the motion for Birla's election as speaker. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab made the announcement of Birla’s election after the opposition, which had forwarded the the name of eight-term Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

READ MORE: Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks

  • Rahul, Akhilesh's Message To Om Birla: Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), congratulated Om Birla, stressing on "impartiality" and hoping he would allow them to raise the voice of the people and not apply his restraint orders only to opposition benches. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped for Opposition's voice to be heard, Akhilesh Yadav hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be repeated.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha: Rahul, Akhilesh Hope Speaker Allows Oppn To Speak, Avoids Suspensions; PM Reminds 'Conduct'

  • Om Birla Sparks Row With Emergency Reference: Soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Wednesday set off a storm by reading out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency as an attack on the Constitution by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an act that triggered vociferous protests by Congress member in the House. While Congress members raised slogans against Speaker's reference of Emergency, PM Modi lauded the same in a post on X while BJP MPs gathered in huge numbers on the footsteps of the Parliament building to protest against the suspension of civil liberties 49 years ago.

ALSO READ | LS Speaker Om Birla’s Resolution On Emergency Makes Opposition Miffed, PM Modi Terms It ‘Wonderful Gesture

  • Rahul, PM Modi's Rare Handshake: In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shook hands in the Lok Sabha just before they escorted Om Birla to the Chair after he was chosen as speaker of the Lower House. Soon after pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement of Birla's election as the speaker, PM Modi went to the front benches where the Kota MP was seated. Moments later, Rahul Gandhi also joined Modi. After shaking hands with Birla, Rahul extended a handshake to the prime minister which Modi reciprocated.

  • 1st Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha: The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday amid a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and strident appeals to 'protect democracy'. The opening session saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including the prime minister, taking oath, the opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on "saving democracy" and displaying copies of the Constitution. The remaining new MPs took oath on Tuesday.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Parliament: After 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, Joint Address By Prez Today | Key Points
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  3. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: 63 Dead, Opposition AIADMK Suspended From TN Assembly | Updates
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain In Parts Of City, NCR Brings Respite From Heatwave
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  2. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
  4. 'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages
  5. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  2. NBA Draft: French Players Rock - First Time In History A Country Other Than USA Had Three In Top 10
  3. RSA Vs AFG: Afghanistan 'Struggled To Execute Our Plans As Intended’, Concedes Rashid Khan
  4. POR 0-2 GEO, Euro 2024: Georgia Upset Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal To Reach Round Of 16 - In Pics
  5. SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
World News
  1. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  2. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
  3. Bolivia: President Arce Foils Coup Attempt, Names New Army Commander
  4. 'Let's Sit Down And Talk': Pak PM Sharif Extends Olive Branch To Imran Khan Agreeing To Hear About 'Troubles' In Jail
  5. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Sensex, Nifty All-Time High; Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final