Parliament: 'Emergency' Row, Rahul-Modi's Rare Handshake, AAP's Call To Boycott Prez Address | Key Points

President Droupadi Murmu will be addressing the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, June 27, the fourth day of first Parliament Session of 18th Lok Sabha which began on Monday. The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will also begin on Thursday.
President Murmu is also expected to unveil the priorities of the newly elected government Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
The first two days of Parliament Session of 18th Lok Sabha saw newly elected MPs taking oath as lower house members and some heated moments between the ruling alliance and the Opposition over multiple issues like PM Modi's remarks on 1975 Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Speaker Om Birla's condemnation of Emergency and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi's oath among others.
Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha | Latest Updates
AAP To Boycott President's Address To Parliament: The AAP will boycott President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to protest against the arrest of its convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak slammed the BJP over the arrest of Kejriwal and said they will boycott the address.
Om Birla Returns As LS Speaker: NDA nominee Om Birla was elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term by voice vote on Wednesday, a day after Opposition, in a rare move, proposed its own candidate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who moved the motion for Birla's election as speaker. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab made the announcement of Birla’s election after the opposition, which had forwarded the the name of eight-term Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.
Rahul, Akhilesh's Message To Om Birla: Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav (Samajwadi Party), congratulated Om Birla, stressing on "impartiality" and hoping he would allow them to raise the voice of the people and not apply his restraint orders only to opposition benches. While Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped for Opposition's voice to be heard, Akhilesh Yadav hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be repeated.
Om Birla Sparks Row With Emergency Reference: Soon after his election as Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Wednesday set off a storm by reading out a resolution condemning the imposition of Emergency as an attack on the Constitution by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an act that triggered vociferous protests by Congress member in the House. While Congress members raised slogans against Speaker's reference of Emergency, PM Modi lauded the same in a post on X while BJP MPs gathered in huge numbers on the footsteps of the Parliament building to protest against the suspension of civil liberties 49 years ago.
Rahul, PM Modi's Rare Handshake: In a rare gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday shook hands in the Lok Sabha just before they escorted Om Birla to the Chair after he was chosen as speaker of the Lower House. Soon after pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement of Birla's election as the speaker, PM Modi went to the front benches where the Kota MP was seated. Moments later, Rahul Gandhi also joined Modi. After shaking hands with Birla, Rahul extended a handshake to the prime minister which Modi reciprocated.
1st Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha: The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday amid a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and strident appeals to 'protect democracy'. The opening session saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including the prime minister, taking oath, the opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on "saving democracy" and displaying copies of the Constitution. The remaining new MPs took oath on Tuesday.