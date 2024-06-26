Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates

First time since India's Independence, an election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to take place today, June 26, with Opposition fielding Congress leader K Suresh against NDA's consensus candidate Om Birla, who is most likely to win given the numbers of the ruling alliance.'
Opposition's move to nominate Congress leader K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post after BJP-led NDA's consensus candidate Om Birla filed nomination paved way for a historic election to the top Parliamentary post on Tuesday.
While Om Birla's way initially seemed clear to take charge of the Lok Sabha speaker post after Opposition leaders said they were willing to back him, their condition of deputy speaker post's allotment to a member of the INDIA bloc, in lines with parliamentary tradition, were allegedly not agreed upon, prompting them to field their candidate for the top post.
Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha | Key Updates
Speaker Election Today: Election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to take place today, June 26, for which Opposition has fielded Congress leader K Suresh against NDA's consensus candidate Om Birla, who is most likely to win given the numbers of the ruling alliance.' If Om Birla wins, this will be his second straight term as Lok Sabha Speaker.
Lok Sabha Post Uncontested Since Independence: The Lok Sabha Speaker is a post for which names have been chosen by consensus between both the ruling and opposition parties since Independence. This means that Opposition INDIA bloc nomination of Congress leader K Suresh for the post has triggered an election for the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the first time in the history of Independent India even though Om Birla is likely to win given the BJP-led alliance's majority.
How Is Lok Sabha Speaker Elected: As per Article 93 of the Constitution, the Lok Sabha shall, as soon as may be, choose two members to be speaker and deputy speaker so often as the offices become vacant. However, it does not provide a specific time frame. The Speaker is elected by a simple majority, meaning that the candidate who receives more than half of the votes from the members present in the house becomes the Speaker.
Lok Sabha Numbers: BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024. While BJP was unable to hit the majority mark of 272 alone, its allies took the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by it to a tally of 293, a comfortable yet reduced majority as compared to 2019 but enough to make its Lok Sabha Speaker candidate win. The Congress, which is part of the opposition INDIA bloc, won 99 seats compared to 52 it won in 2019. Other parties of INDIA bloc took the Opposition alliance's Lok Sabha election tally to 232.
Owaisi Concludes LS Oath With 'Jai Palestine': All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi concluded his oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha with 'Jai Palestine' on Tuesday. An uproar from the treasury benches led to the Chair striking Owaisi's mention of Palestine off record. Owaisi, who won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024 frlm the Hyderabad seat of Telangana, starting his oath with an Islamic phrase and ended it with "Jai Bhim, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine".
1st Parliament Session Of 18th Lok Sabha: The first day of the 18th Lok Sabha began on a stormy note on Monday amid a war of words between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over the imposition of Emergency in 1975 and strident appeals to 'protect democracy'. The opening session saw a total of 262 newly-elected MPs, including the prime minister, taking oath, the opposition staged a protest march inside Parliament complex, with MPs of the INDIA bloc raising slogans on "saving democracy" and displaying copies of the Constitution. The remaining new MPs took oath on Tuesday.