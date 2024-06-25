National

'Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan': Rahul Gandhi Takes Oath As Member Of 18th Lok Sabha | WATCH

The oath-taking of newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha resumed on Tuesday, the second day of the first session of the Lower House of Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi was carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution during is oath in Lok Sabha on Tuesday
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha and concluded it with Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan (Constitution) while carrying a copy of the latter.

Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Oath | WATCH

Pro-tem speaker Mahtab said that 262 newly elected members of the Lok Sabha took the oath on Monday and the rest will be sworn in on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters

Rahul Gandhi won the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections from two seats - Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and Kerala's Wayanad. He gave up the Wayanad seat and retained Raebareli seat.

Priyanka Gandhi has been fielded by the Congress from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat vacated by her brother.

Ahead of taking oath as a member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Wayanad on Sunday, thanking them for their support.

In the letter, the former Congress chief said he is sad but also consoled as his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will represent the people of Wayanad in Parliament.

ALSO READ | 'Next Brother-In-Law Robert Vadra..': BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi For Fielding Priyanka From Wayanad; Terms Congress 'Family Company'

"You must have seen the sadness in my eyes as I stood in front of the media and told you about my decision. So why am I sad? I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you, I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me.

Rahul Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad in 2019 after he lost the poll contest from his family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

