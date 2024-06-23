‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters

Days after announcing his decision to retain the Raebareli seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a heartfelt letter to the people of Wayanad, the Kerala constituency he represented from 2019-2024. This comes after Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from both Raebareli and Wayanad and had to choose between the two seats.
In the letter, Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the people of Wayanad, saying it was "truly a joy and an honour" to be their voice in Parliament.
“I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity, “ Rahul wrote. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to contest the Wayand bypoll.
Rahul Gandhi’s Letter To The People Of Wayanad | Transcript
"Dear sisters and brothers of Wayanad,
I hope you are well. You must have seen the sadness in my eyes as I stood in front of the media and told you about my decision.
So why am I sad?
I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn't matter which political formation you supported, it didn't matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke.
When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me.
I will never forget what I saw during the floods. Family after family who had lost everything. Life, property, friends all gone and yet not one of you, not even the smallest child had lost your dignity.
I will remember, the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget, the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people.
It was truly a joy and an honour to be your voice in Parliament
I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity.
I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country.
I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you.
Thank you so much.
Love,
Rahul"