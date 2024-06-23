National

‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters

This comes after Rahul Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from both Raebareli and Wayanad and had to choose between the two seats.

PTI
Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Days after announcing his decision to retain the Raebareli seat, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a heartfelt letter to the people of Wayanad, the Kerala constituency he represented from 2019-2024. This comes after Gandhi won Lok Sabha polls from both Raebareli and Wayanad and had to choose between the two seats.

In the letter, Gandhi expressed his gratitude to the people of Wayanad, saying it was "truly a joy and an honour" to be their voice in Parliament. 

“I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity, “ Rahul wrote. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is going to contest the Wayand bypoll. 

Rahul Gandhi’s Letter To The People Of Wayanad | Transcript

"Dear sisters and brothers of Wayanad,

I hope you are well. You must have seen the sadness in my eyes as I stood in front of the media and told you about my decision.

So why am I sad?

I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn't matter which political formation you supported, it didn't matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke.

When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me.

I will never forget what I saw during the floods. Family after family who had lost everything. Life, property, friends all gone and yet not one of you, not even the smallest child had lost your dignity.

I will remember, the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget, the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people.

It was truly a joy and an honour to be your voice in Parliament

I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity.

I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country.

I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you.

Thank you so much.

Love,

Rahul"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
  2. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  3. UP: Man Cremates 'Wife' In Gorakhpur, Finds Her Alive 600 Km Away
  4. Nearly Half Of Eligible Students Skip NEET-UG Retest: Exam Body NTA
  5. Himachal Pradesh: Primary School Teacher In Mandi Held On POCSO Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Streaming Magic: How Netflix Has Revived Films Like ‘Laapataa Ladies', ‘Fighter’ And More
  2. 'Harry Potter' Series Not Something I Want To Do, Says Matthew Lewis
  3. Script Ready For ‘Race 4’, Work Underway On ‘Soldier 2’: Producer Ramesh Taurani
  4. Anil Kapoor Hails Success Of ‘Crew’, Says Important To Make Women-Led Films
  5. Tara Sutaria Recalls How It Was 'Quite Tough To Navigate' Her First Hindi Song 'Shaamat'
Sports News
  1. United States Vs England Live Scores, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Gous Goes Big, Then Goes Home In First Over
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  3. Albania Vs Spain, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch ALVs GER Group B Matchday 3
  4. United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs
  5. West Indies vs South Africa Super 8, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  2. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  3. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  4. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  5. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Chase 216-Run Target Vs South Africa-W In 3rd ODI
  6. India Latest News Live: 2 Security Personnel Killed In Naxal Attack In Chhattisgarh
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS