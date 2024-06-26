National

Lok Sabha: Rahul, Akhilesh Hope Speaker Allows Oppn To Speak, Avoids Suspensions; PM Reminds 'Conduct'

Om Birla was elected as Lok Sabha Speaker after a motion moved by the PM was adopted through voice votes. Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

PTI images
L: LoP Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi escorting Om Birla to LS Chair | R: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav In Lok Sabha Photo: PTI images
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav extended greetings on Wednesday to Om Birla on his election as Speaker after a motion moved by the PM was adopted through voice votes. Pro-tem Speaker B Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition, which had proposed Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate, did not press for votes to the motion.

Soon after, PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Om Birla to Lok Sabha Chair.

PM mOn Om Birla's Election As LS Speaker

In a congratulatory address for Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that the Lok Sabha will guide Parliamentarians and play a big role in the House fulfilling people's expectations.

PM Modi also said that the "conduct of members and their accountability increase faith of people in Parliamentary democracy."

Congratulating Om Birla on his fresh term on behalf of the entire House, the prime minister lauded the third-term MP for his conduct as Speaker in the previous Lok Sabha and also as a parliamentarian.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points

Modi said Birla presided over a golden era in Lok Sabha's history as a number of historic decisions were taken during its previous term. Noting that he is the first Speaker after Balram Jakhar, who was in the Chair between 1980 and 1989, to get another term after serving a full tenure, the prime minister expressed confidence that he will continue to create new bench marks.

Rahul Gandhi Hopes Oppn Gets 'Opportunity To Speak'

Congratulating Om Birla for being elected speaker of the Lok Sabha for a second term, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he hoped the Opposition would be allowed to raise the voice of people in the House.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shake Hands, Escort Om Birla To Lok Sabha Chair | WATCH

He also said the Opposition wanted the House to function "often and well" and added that it was very important that cooperation happens with trust.

"I'd like to congratulate you for your successful election... I congratulate you on behalf of the entire INDIA alliance. This House represents the voice of people of India... Of course the government has political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of India's people," the Congress leader said.

"The opposition would like to assist you in your work. I am confident you will allow us to speak in House," he said.

Pointing out that this time the opposition represents significantly more voices of the Indian people than last time, Gandhi stressed that it was very important that the voice of opposition is allowed to be represented in the House.

"I am confident that you will allow us to represent our voice, allow us to speak, to represent voice of people of India."

Hope Suspensions Won't Be Repeated: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on being elected the Lok Sabha speaker and said he hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.

Yadav said he also hoped that Birla would be impartial towards the opposition and give its leaders equal opportunity.

"We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy," Yadav said.

"We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 18th LS Should Be Of New Vision, Says Speaker Birla; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. HC Refuses To Interfere In Hijab Ban Decision Of Mumbai College
  3. Lok Sabha: Rahul, Akhilesh Hope Speaker Allows Oppn To Speak, Avoids Suspensions; PM Reminds 'Conduct'
  4. Dalit Boy Tied Up, Beaten For Plucking Pomegranate In Telangana
  5. PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shake Hands, Escort Om Birla To Lok Sabha Chair | WATCH
Entertainment News
  1. BTS' V To Release Photobook With Personal Anecdotes And Pictures Amidst Military Enlistment
  2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna To Reportedly Star In Horror Comedy 'Vampires Of Vijay Nagar'
  3. Nana Patekar Reveals Why He Had A Fallout With Sanjay Leela Bhansali During 'Khamoshi' Shoot
  4. David Corenswet Gets Netizens Talking With His Look As Clark Kent After 'Superman' Set Pictures Go Viral
  5. Karan Johar Remembers Father Yash Johar On His 20th Death Anniversary, Pens A Touching Tribute
Sports News
  1. Kapil Dev Tees Off As New President Of Professional Golf Tour Of India
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  3. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
  4. ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Balance Key For Argentina As Lautaro Martinez States His Case With Chile Winner
  5. DEN 0-0 SER, Euro 2024: Eriksen Conducts But Fails To Convert; Denmark Secure Knockout Spot With Goalless Draw - In Pics
World News
  1. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
  2. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  3. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  4. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  5. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 18th LS Should Be Of New Vision, Says Speaker Birla; Encounter On In J&K's Doda