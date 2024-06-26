National

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Shake Hands, Escort Om Birla To Lok Sabha Chair | WATCH

After being elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha by defeating the Opposition candidate K Suresh, BJP MP Om Birla was seen being escorted to the Chair of Lok Sabha Speaker by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. Despite reaching a consensus initially over the NDA's Lok Sabha Speaker candidate Om Birla, the Opposition on Tuesday backtracked on their initial consensus and nominated Congress leader K Suresh for the top Parliamentary post.

x/Screengrab from Sansad TV video posted by ANI
PM Modi, with the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi standing behind him, shakes hand with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | Photo: x/Screengrab from Sansad TV video posted by ANI
In the first ever Lok Sabha Speaker election since 1952, the House on Tuesday elected BJP-led NDA candidate Om Birla with a voice vote after opposition parties fielded Congress member K Suresh for the same.

Lok Sabha elected Om Birla as Speaker by voice vote on Wednesday - PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

The NDA-Opposition feud over Speaker candidate

Despite reaching a consensus initially over the NDA's Lok Sabha Speaker candidate Om Birla, the Opposition on Tuesday backtracked on their initial consensus and nominated Congress leader K Suresh for the top Parliamentary post.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said that the Opposition would contest the speaker's election. Accusing the govt of being non-committal on giving the Deputy speaker's post to the Opposition, Venugopal and DMK's TR Baalu walked out of Rajnath Singh's office today.

L: NDA's consensus candidate for Lok Sabha speaker post Om Birla | R: Opposition's nomination K Suresh - X/@ombirlakota and @Tamil_Selvan__
NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded

BY Nayanika Sengupta

The Congress had already made it clear that the Deputy Speaker should be from the Opposition benches. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said that while the Oppositions wants consensus too, healthy traditions must be followed.

