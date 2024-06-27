National

Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament

In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha, President Murmu praised the Election Commission of India for conducting the 'biggest election in the world'.

PTI
President Murmu's Joint Parliament Address | Photo: PTI
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and congratulated all newly-elected MPs, post the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

"I congratulate all the newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. You all have come here by winning the trust of the country's voters. Very few get this opportunity to serve the nation and the people. I have full faith that you would fulfil your duties with a feeling of the nation first," President Murmu said as she addressed the House.

President Droupadi Murmu signing a book of condolence for Queen Elizabeth II at Lancaster House on Sep 18, 2022 in London. - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Women Politicians Are Much More Than Their Bodies

BY Sonali

In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha, President Murmu praised the Election Commission of India for conducting the "biggest election in the world," which saw record-breaking voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.

The President said, “Decades-long records of voting have been broken in J&K. For the past 4 decades, Kashmir witnessed low voting amid shutdowns and strikes. India's enemies propagated it as the opinion of Kashmir, on international forums. But this time, Kashmir valley gave a befitting reply to all such forces..."

President Murmu also hailed the Narendra Modi government, saying that the people have reposed their faith in the government for a third time.

This was her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27.

President Address To Parliament | Top Quotes

  • NEET: Amid ‘NEET’ chants, President Murmu said there is a ‘need to rise above partisan politics to arrive at solution for paper leaks’. "The government has made a strict law against unfair means employed during examinations."

  • Emergency: "Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. Entire country plunged into chaos during Emergency, but nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers."

  • Stability In Northeast: "In the last 10 years, many old conflicts have been resolved, many agreements have been made. The government is working to repeal AFSPA in a phased manner in disturbed areas through development." 

  • Modi 3.0's First Budget: "In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget."

  • New Criminal Laws: "Now, justice will be prioritised over punishment... which is also a sentiment in Constitution. With the new laws, there will be efficiency in the judicial process."

  • CAA: "With CAA, the government has started giving citizenship to asylum-seekers. This has allowed many to live a life of dignity. I wish for a better future for those who have secured citizenship under this law."

AAP Boycotts President’s Address

Shortly before the address, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it will boycott the President’s address to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal. “The way they have arrested Kejriwal ji yesterday…we will not only boycott the address, but also protest,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said. 

Kejriwal was sent to three-day custody of the CBI on Wednesday. He was arrested by the probe agency in connection with a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has been lodged in the Tihar jail, following his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case on March 21.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  2. Kannada Actor Darshan's Wife Urges His Fans To Stay Calm
  3. Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament
  4. All Measures In Place For Implementation Of Three New Criminal Laws In Telangana: Official
  5. Weather Update: IMD Issues Alerts, Schools Closed As Incessant Rainfall Batters Parts Of K'taka, Kerala; Heavy Showers In Delhi-NCR | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Lokesh Kanagaraj Dismisses Rumours Of 'Coolie' Being Shelved, Shares Rajinikanth's Look Test Photo
  2. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Fans Install Prabhas' Cut-Out, Burst Crackers, Dance To Dhol Beats-Watch Video
  3. Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family
  4. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  5. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
Sports News
  1. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup Semi-Final: England Great Blames India For Rashid Khan & Co's Loss
  2. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  3. Chris Silverwood Calls Time On Sri Lanka Coaching, Steps Down After T20 World Cup Disappointment
  4. RSA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Statistical Highlights From First Semi-Final
  5. CZE 1-2 TUR, Euro 2024: Tempers Flare As Turkiye Edge Out Czechia In Dramatic Clash - In Pics
World News
  1. In The Searing Heat Of The Gaza Summer, Palestinians Are Surrounded By Sewage And Garbage
  2. Singapore Man Suffers Heart Attack After Winning Rs 33 Crore At Casino
  3. North Korea Says It Tested A New Multiwarhead Missile. South Korea Says It's Covering Up A Failure
  4. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  5. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024; South Africa Book Their Place In T20 World Cup Final
  7. Breaking News LIVE: President Murmu Addresses Parliament; AAP MPs Hold Protests In Parl Premises
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final