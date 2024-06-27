Kashmir, NEET, Emergency: What President Murmu Said In First Address To Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday addressed the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and congratulated all newly-elected MPs, post the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
"I congratulate all the newly-elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. You all have come here by winning the trust of the country's voters. Very few get this opportunity to serve the nation and the people. I have full faith that you would fulfil your duties with a feeling of the nation first," President Murmu said as she addressed the House.
In her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha, President Murmu praised the Election Commission of India for conducting the "biggest election in the world," which saw record-breaking voter turnout in Jammu and Kashmir.
The President said, “Decades-long records of voting have been broken in J&K. For the past 4 decades, Kashmir witnessed low voting amid shutdowns and strikes. India's enemies propagated it as the opinion of Kashmir, on international forums. But this time, Kashmir valley gave a befitting reply to all such forces..."
President Murmu also hailed the Narendra Modi government, saying that the people have reposed their faith in the government for a third time.
This was her first address to the 18th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on Monday and the 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27.
President Address To Parliament | Top Quotes
NEET: Amid ‘NEET’ chants, President Murmu said there is a ‘need to rise above partisan politics to arrive at solution for paper leaks’. "The government has made a strict law against unfair means employed during examinations."
Emergency: "Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. Entire country plunged into chaos during Emergency, but nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers."
Stability In Northeast: "In the last 10 years, many old conflicts have been resolved, many agreements have been made. The government is working to repeal AFSPA in a phased manner in disturbed areas through development."
Modi 3.0's First Budget: "In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget."
New Criminal Laws: "Now, justice will be prioritised over punishment... which is also a sentiment in Constitution. With the new laws, there will be efficiency in the judicial process."
CAA: "With CAA, the government has started giving citizenship to asylum-seekers. This has allowed many to live a life of dignity. I wish for a better future for those who have secured citizenship under this law."
AAP Boycotts President’s Address
Shortly before the address, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it will boycott the President’s address to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal. “The way they have arrested Kejriwal ji yesterday…we will not only boycott the address, but also protest,” AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said.
Kejriwal was sent to three-day custody of the CBI on Wednesday. He was arrested by the probe agency in connection with a corruption case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Kejriwal has been lodged in the Tihar jail, following his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case on March 21.