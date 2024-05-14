Women Politicians Are Much More Than Their Bodies

For women, it’s not easy to make it in public spaces including the political arena. Women in politics, in particular, as part of the decision-making process are perhaps seen as a threat to the status quo. In the 17th Lok Sabha, only 74 members were women out of a possible 543. This is after more than 70 years of independence and with women constituting almost half of the country's population. Although the parliament held a special session last year to clear the long-awaited women’s reservation bill, but with caveats attached to its implementation. Many, termed the passage of the bill, so close to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as a mere poll plank.