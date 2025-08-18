Australia Cancels Visa of Israeli Lawmaker Over Anti-Palestinian Remarks

Australia cancelled the visa of Israeli MP Simcha Rothman over inflammatory remarks opposing Palestinian statehood.
The move comes ahead of Australia’s expected recognition of a Palestinian state next month.
Rothman’s visit, invited by the Australian Jewish Association, was meant to meet Jewish community members amid rising antisemitism.
Australia has cancelled the visa of Simcha Rothman, a member of Israel’s parliament from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, citing concerns about his inflammatory remarks on Palestinian statehood. Rothman, from the far-right Religious Zionism party, had been scheduled to visit Sydney and Melbourne this month at the invitation of the Australian Jewish Association (AJA).
The decision comes as Australia prepares to join other countries in formally recognising a Palestinian state next month, a move Rothman strongly opposes. He has argued that Palestinian statehood would threaten Israel’s existence and has publicly called for annexation of the occupied West Bank.
In June, Australia joined Britain and other nations in sanctioning senior Israeli ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir for incitement of violence against Palestinians. Rothman, who chairs a parliamentary judicial committee, said his visa was cancelled due to positions the Australian government deemed divisive.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke stated that Australia would not allow individuals promoting “hate and division” into the country. Meanwhile, the AJA criticised the decision, saying Rothman’s planned visit was intended to express solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community amid a rise in antisemitic incidents.