Watch Lok Sabha Ruckus: Rahul Gandhi's 'Not Hindus' Remark Raises Heat, Modi Intervenes

The newly appointed Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in parliament on Monday.
The Congress leader said that BJP and RSS, who call themselves followers of Hindu religion, speak of violence and 'asatya'. In response to the Congress leader’s attack, PM Modi said, “Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter.”
Gandhi clarified that BJP and Modi are not representatives of the entire Hindu society.
After the exchange amid a war of words between the Opposition and the ruling NDA's MPs, union minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.
Modi Vs Rahul Gandhi In Lok Sabha | Video
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Speech | Top Quotes
1. "The country has together protected the Constitution. It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai Samvidhan' after me."
2. "All religions and all our great men talk about non-violence and fearlessness, but those who call themselves Hindus only talk about violence, hatred and falsehood.... Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus)."
3. "Hinduism is not about spreading fear, hatred and falsehoods."
4. "If you look at Lord Shiva's image you would know that Hindus can never spread fear, hatred but BJP spreads fear, hatred 24X7."
5. "There has been a systematic and a full-scale assault on the idea of India, the Constitution and on the people who resisted the attack on Constitution."
6. "Anyone who resisted the idea of concentration of power & wealth, aggression on poor & Dalits and minorities was crushed."
7. "I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth."
During his speech, Gandhi showed a picture of Lord Shiva, which prompted Speaker Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.