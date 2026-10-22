‘Oceans Are Different’: Trump Says Google’s Pichai Rejected Ocean Rename

Trump has already pushed through other name changes. In 2025, he renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a move that led to diplomatic tensions with Mexico and a dispute with the Associated Press over usage. In August 2026, he also renamed Lake Ontario, which lies between the United States and Canada, as Lake America amid tensions with Canadian leaders over trade and tariffs. Private mapping companies, including Google Maps, generally adopted the new names for US users, though the changes were not necessarily recognised internationally.