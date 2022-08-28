Ramya Krishnan, who is curretly seen in 'Liger' starring Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey, is also one of the biggest stars of the Telugu cinema. However, just like almost all the southern stars, she also tried her hands in the Hindi film industry with movies like 'Dayavan', 'Parampara', 'Khalnayak', 'Chaahat', 'Banarasi Babu' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' but got no major success.

Now, in an interview to PTI, Ramya has accepted that things were not working out for her in Bollywood. "None of the films did well (here) and I was already a star or a leading heroine in Telugu industry. So I didn’t have the guts to leave that industry and come and fight my battle (in Hindi cinema). I didn’t have the courage to give it all away,” she said.

“For you to do more films in a certain industry, you need a successful movie. Unluckily, that also didn’t happen in Hindi and I was comfortable doing Telugu films,” she added.

In her latest release 'Liger', she plays leading man Vijay Deverakonda’s mother Balamani. It is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is about an underdog fighter (Deverakonda) from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship with his mother's support.

Ramya has also starred in 'Baahubali' series (Telugu) along with other successful projects. She will be seen next in Rajinikanth-led movie 'Jailer', directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of and the second season of MX Player series 'Queen'. Queen, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan, saw Ramya Krishnan as Sakthi Seshadri – a character inspired from former Tamil Nadu chief minister and veteran actor Jayalalithaa. The show categorises Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking over MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.