Ramayana released on November 5.
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi lead Nitesh Tiwari's epic adaptation.
Ramayana has a second part due in Diwali 2028.
Approaching its three-week mark, Ramayana continues its dominant box office run, reaching ₹955.45 crore net (₹1,141.65 crore gross) domestically after 19 days. Adding to its string of milestones, the epic has crossed ₹700 crore net in Hindi and surpassed Animal's domestic net haul to stand out as Ranbir Kapoor’s highest-grossing film in India.
Globally, the tally of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer now sits at ₹1,704.65 crore, outpacing Dhurandhar 2 by roughly ₹70 crore.
Ramayana Day 19 Box Office Collections Breakdown
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Ramayana retained its strong theatrical run on Day 19, raking in a net collection of ₹12.70 crore across 15,696 screenings nationwide. Combined with its overseas gross of ₹567 crore to date, the film’s worldwide gross collection now towers at an impressive ₹1,704.65 crore.
Breaking down the Day 19 domestic numbers by language, the Hindi version remained the primary driver with ₹9.25 crore from 13,442 shows. Regional markets also added steadily, led by Malayalam at ₹1.50 crore, followed by Kannada at ₹85 lakh, Tamil at ₹80 lakh, and Telugu at ₹30 lakh.
The film's total India net collection reached ₹955.45 crore.
Ramayana Cast, Release
Propelled by director Nitesh Tiwari, the epic production is a joint venture between Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The film places its narrative on a power-packed trio. Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of the righteous Prince Rama, Sai Pallavi portraying Sita, and charismatic Kannada icon Yash taking on the antagonist Ravana for his Hindi cinema debut. Tiwari co-wrote the adaptation with Shridhar Raghavan.
Rounding out the ambitious cinematic effort is the supporting cast that includes Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, and Lara Dutta. Ramayana: Part One towers as one of the most extensive Indian theatrical releases of the year. The multi-lingual blockbuster hit theatres on November 5, across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam markets. The two-part saga is touted as one of India's most expensive productions ever. The second part is due to release in Diwali 2028.