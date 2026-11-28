Diljit Dosanjh addressed the Mumbai concert bomb threat during his performance.
More than 500 police personnel were deployed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
Security checks were conducted across all five gates at the venue.
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed the bomb threat issued ahead of his Mumbai concert, telling the audience that he had only love to give. The singer performed at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on Friday as part of his AURA India Tour 2026, despite heightened security arrangements following a threatening email targeting the venue and other locations in the city.
After the performance, Diljit shared a video from the concert on Instagram, in which he spoke about the threat and thanked fans for turning up. He also acknowledged the efforts of Mumbai Police, who were deployed in large numbers to ensure the event went ahead safely.
Diljit Dosanjh responds to Mumbai concert bomb threat
In the video, Diljit said, “Aamchi Mumbai. They’re going to blow Diljit up with a bomb. Wow! Their whole objective is to ensure people don’t attend Diljit’s show—to scare them, threaten them, and stop the event by any means necessary.”
He also recited lines from poet Rahat Indori, as he had done during his Ahmedabad concert. “Baaroodon ka mausam hai shehron mein, gaon chalo, yeh amroodon ka mausam hai. (It is a season of gunpowder in the cities; let us go to the village, for it is the season of guavas).”
Addressing the audience, he added, “I send you my love. Feel free to throw a bomb, but I still send you my love.”
Diljit also pointed out that several ticket-holders were still waiting outside as security checks continued. Thanking the police, he said, “I know that for every person here, there are just as many others stuck outside. The police are in a difficult position too; they are checking everyone before letting them through. Thank you so much. A huge thank you to the Mumbai Police.”
Security arrangements at Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert
According to PTI, more than 500 Mumbai Police personnel were deployed at the venue following the threatening email received on Thursday. The message reportedly warned of blasts, grenade attacks and improvised explosive devices at the concert, the mayor’s office and metro stations. The threat came on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams searched the venue, while entry checks were conducted at all five gates instead of the usual three. Private security personnel were also brought in to assist the police.
BookMyShow issued a list of prohibited items for concertgoers, including flags, banners, deodorants, sharp jewellery, lighters, laser pointers, umbrellas, professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks and drones.
Diljit is next scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on November 29 as part of his ongoing AURA India Tour 2026.