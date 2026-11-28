Two people test positive for drugs at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert.
40 young attendees were screened by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell.
A full-fledged investigation is underway related to the two individuals who tested positive for drug consumption.
The Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) had conducted a screening operation at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert. His AURA India Tour concert took place on November 27, 2026, at the Mahalaxmi Race Course, where cops screened 40 attendees using a specialised mobile forensic van.
Two individuals tested positive for drug consumption
According to a report in India Today, Mumbai Police deployed an Integrated Narcotic Response Van. This was at the Mahalaxmi Race Course venue, and two individuals tested positive for drug consumption. One was Indian, while the other was a Kenyan national. The cops are investigating which substances were consumed by the attendees and where the drugs were procured.
The screening operation was a part of Mumbai Police's efforts to kind of monitor and also reduce drug usage and also trafficking. The identities of both individuals have been kept confidential, and details about the substances consumed have not been disclosed.
Mumbai Police's special anti-narcotics van details
The Mumbai Police deployed the special Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van to monitor forensic procedures and support drug-related investigations. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the vehicle on November 21, 2026. It is equipped to collect evidence and help police officers respond to narcotics-related activities at social gatherings.
The deployment of the anti-narcotics van at Diljit Dosanjh's concert was to monitor grand events and also cut down drug trafficking and consumption. A full-fledged investigation is underway, and the cops are getting into the details of the source of the substances. No details related to the ongoing investigation have been made public.
Speaking of Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour 2026, it has kicked off with a performance in Delhi-NCR on October 30, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The singer then performed on November 15 at C21 Estate, Indore. He then performed on November 21, 2026, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Dosanjh's AURA India Tour then took place at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on November 27, 2026.
The singer will next perform at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on November 29, 2026. After that, he will perform at the 19th National Jamboree Ground, Lucknow, on December 5, 2026, followed by New Chandigarh on December 12 (New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur), and then at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan a.k.a Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata, on December 19, 2026.