After Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert, Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She Is His ‘Fan Girl Forever’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is currently basking in the success of her recent hit ‘Crew’, is a ‘forever fan girl’ of Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Diljit recently performed at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai, sending concert-goers into a frenzy.

The event took place at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

Kareena, who has earlier worked with Diljit in ‘Udta Punjab’ and ‘Good Newwz’, took to the Stories section of her Instagram and uploaded a video from the gig.

She wrote on the video, “Fan girl forever”.

In the video, Diljit can be heard saying, “Hoyegi Beyonce, hoyegi Rihanna, saddi taan ae hi hai Kareena”.

The actor-singer also performed the song ‘Naina’ from ‘Crew’.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including comedian Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Iulia Vantur and singer Harshdeep Kaur attended the concert.

Auteur Imtiaz Ali, who returned back to his form with the recent Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer streaming film ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ was also present at the event.

Diljit is currently ruling the roost with his slew of musical hits and ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ adding another feather to his cap.

