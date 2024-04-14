Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's live concert was held in Mumbai on Saturday, April 13. Fans and Bollywood celebrated the live concert of the 'Amar Singh Chamkila' actor. Actors like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi Prakash among others attended the event. Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar alsa attended it.
Bollywood couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma attended the live performance together. They were dressed in stylish outfits and were spotted outside the concert. Tamannaah was in a red tasselled skirt, long denim shirt and a pair of white embellished sneakers. She completed her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a gold chain. Vijay was in a full-sleeved black printed jumper, baggy denim jeans, sneakers. He also wore a silver chain, and cool sunglasses.
Kriti was in an all-black ensemble for Diljit Dosanjh's concert. The actress wore a black printed top, a pair of black shorts and a pair of calf-length boots. She completed her look with bracelets, and gold hoop earrings, and for the makeup she opted for shimmery eye shadow and pink lipstick.
Varun Dhawan looked super chic and cool in his casuals. He was in a printed blue shirt with an open front and half-length sleeves. The actor wore a white tee under his shirt. He also wore a pair of distressed jeans and white sneakers.
'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali also arrived for the concert. He was in denim pants and khaki coloured shirt. The filmmaker waved at the paps outside the venue. Taapsee Pannu, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe, arrived for the musical night in a long white dress and sneakers. Ayushmann and Aparshakti arrived with their wives. Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan attended the event with Arpita Khan Sharma.