'Amar Singh Chamkila' director Imtiaz Ali also arrived for the concert. He was in denim pants and khaki coloured shirt. The filmmaker waved at the paps outside the venue. Taapsee Pannu, who recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Mathias Boe, arrived for the musical night in a long white dress and sneakers. Ayushmann and Aparshakti arrived with their wives. Arbaaz Khan's wife Sshura Khan attended the event with Arpita Khan Sharma.