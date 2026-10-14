Queen Sequel Dispute: Bombay HC Refuses To Block JioStar’s Queen Forever

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Published at:

Phantom sued JioStar India for ₹250 crore alleging that Queen Forever violates a 2012 co‑production agreement between them

image Prefer on Google
Still
Still Photo: IMDB
Summary of this article

  • Queen Forever has been mired in legal controversy.

  • Phantom sued JioStar for violating an agreement over Queen (2013).

  • The Bombay High Court has quashed the request for a stay on the production and release of the sequel.

In a setback for the petitioner, the Bombay High Court refused to issue a temporary stay order to halt JioStar India Pvt Ltd from making or releasing its upcoming movie, Queen Forever. A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Sandeep Marne turned down an interim injunction request from Phantom Studios India Pvt Ltd. The entertainment company sought to stop its co-production partner, Jiostar India Pvt Ltd, from moving forward with Queen Forever, an alleged follow-up to the 2014 blockbuster Queen. The original movie was a major critical and box-office success, building significant brand value over the years. Like its predecessor, the planned sequel reportedly features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. There's plenty anticipation. Phantom sued JioStar India for ₹250 crore claiming that Queen Forever violates a 2012 co‑production agreement and a 2022 deed of novation.

In its legal filing, Phantom Studios stated that both entities possess an equal 50% stake in all intellectual property connected to Kangana Ranaut's Queen. According to the studio, the initial co-production deal clearly dictates that derivative rights—covering any sequels, prequels, spin-offs, or adaptations tied to the storyline, characters, or assets—are strictly split between both parties. Phantom Studios emphasized that it never gave written authorization or consent for Jiostar to develop, adapt, or produce any derivative content based on the original film.

Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 Sued By Phantom Studios For Rs 250 Crore, Called "Unauthorised Sequel"

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Queen Court Controversy

The petition revealed that Phantom Studios had dispatched several cease-and-desist notices to Jiostar starting in April 2026. These warnings urged JioStar to stop developing any project that could mislead audiences into connecting it with Queen. Despite receiving these notices, JioStar consistently declined to disclose operational or creative specifics regarding the production, according to Phantom Studios.

Related Content
Kangana Ranaut Calls CJP-Led Anti-CEC Protesters Anti-National - X/ PTI
Kangana Ranaut moves HC over AI content - Instagram/Kangana Ranaut
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar - null
Tyber is FKJ's third studio album - null

Stressing that the dispute required immediate court intervention because Queen Forever is slated for release within months, Phantom Studios petitioned for a temporary injunction. The requested order sought to prevent Jiostar, its producers, and associated entities from executing any phase of production or commercialization. Specifically, Phantom Studios wanted to block all development, filming, editing, marketing, distribution, and streaming of Queen Forever, Queen 2, or any related derivative titles unless prior written approval was granted by both co-owners.

The court refused to grant the temporary restraining order, allowing JioStar to proceed with the project for now. This comes as a relief for the makers of the sequel. Vikas Bahl returns to direct the sequel.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories