Queen Sequel Dispute: Bombay HC Refuses To Block JioStar’s Queen Forever

In a setback for the petitioner, the Bombay High Court refused to issue a temporary stay order to halt JioStar India Pvt Ltd from making or releasing its upcoming movie, Queen Forever. A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Sandeep Marne turned down an interim injunction request from Phantom Studios India Pvt Ltd. The entertainment company sought to stop its co-production partner, Jiostar India Pvt Ltd, from moving forward with Queen Forever, an alleged follow-up to the 2014 blockbuster Queen. The original movie was a major critical and box-office success, building significant brand value over the years. Like its predecessor, the planned sequel reportedly features Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. There's plenty anticipation. Phantom sued JioStar India for ₹250 crore claiming that Queen Forever violates a 2012 co‑production agreement and a 2022 deed of novation.