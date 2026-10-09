Modi Hails BJP’s Nandigram & Rejinagar Wins, Says Results Reflect People’s Faith In Good Governance

Gratitude to the people for their continuous blessings! The Lok Sabha result of Nagaon (Assam) and Assembly results of Nandigram as well as Rejinagar (West Bengal) show yet again that the people have a deep-rooted connect with the good governance agenda of BJP-NDA. I congratulate the victorious BJP candidates and also applaud the hardwork of our Party Karyakartas. I also congratulate our valued NDA ally, the AINRC, for their win in Thattanchavady in Puducherry. This mandate will give us added strength as we work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and to fulfil their aspirations for a brighter and more prosperous future. @BJP4Assam @BJP4Bengal