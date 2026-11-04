Kerala CM V.D. Satheesan stated former Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar unilaterally recommended the removal of the PSC chairman directly to the President.
Satheesan argued the Governor was constitutionally obligated to consult and convey the state government's considered opinion before taking such an action.
The recommendation was kept confidential until the Governor demitted office on October 23 amid allegations of examination irregularities within the PSC.
Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said that former Governor of the state, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, sent his recommendation to the President for removal of the Kerala PSC chairman without any discussion with the government.
Satheesan, at a press conference here following a cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the Governor was expected to discuss with the government before giving a recommendation to the President, but it was not done.
Governor Bypassed Government Rules
"The Governor cannot express such views on his own. Under the Constitution, the Governor should communicate the considered opinion of the government," he said.
The CM said that such a recommendation by Arlekar cannot be used to hide the irregularities committed in the conduct of examinations by the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).
He claimed that the CPI(M)-led LDF opposition was trying to protect the PSC officials from any action by citing the recommendation given by the former Governor.
"The opposition has started a campaign to protect the PSC members by citing the recommendation by the Governor," he said.
Satheesan was referring to the remarks by the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that the Lok Bhavan had acted unconstitutionally by recommending the removal of the PSC chairman and the dissolution of the commission.
Probe Exposes Exam Irregularities
The CM further claimed that "shocking acts of irregularities" in the conduct of exams by the PSC have been revealed in the probe conducted till now by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Crime Branch.
He said that the preliminary investigations have revealed instances of appointments of favourites, relatives and party affiliates by sidelining candidates who studied hard and went for coaching classes to prepare for the PSC exams.
"These preliminary findings destroy the credibility of the PSC. We will restore its credibility, and the culprits behind the irregularities will be brought before the law. For that, the government will take strict action without any compromise or lapse," he contended.
Once the investigation report comes, appropriate action in accordance with law will be taken, Satheesan assured.
The CM further said that several complaints are coming with regard to alleged irregularities in the conduct of various other exams conducted by the PSC, and all of them are being handed over to the SIT.
He said that those who had hesitated to complain in the past are now coming forward with their grievances upon seeing that the investigation was progressing properly.
Satheesan said that according to information received by him, there were differing views within the PSC itself regarding the alleged irregularities.
"Let the investigation be completed," he said.
Arlekar had sent a letter to President Droupadi Murmu recommending the removal of PSC chairman M R Baiju, citing allegations of irregularities and an investigation into the statutory body’s functioning.
The former Governor had also referred the matter to the Supreme Court.
According to Lok Bhavan sources, Arlekar sent the recommendation following a complaint submitted by the BJP's youth wing Yuva Morcha and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).