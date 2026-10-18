Rajnath Singh To Represent India At SCO Heads Of Government Meeting In Tajikistan

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at the 25th SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
The meeting will focus on trade, investment, connectivity, industrial cooperation, the digital economy, innovation and cultural exchanges among member states.
The previous meeting was held in Moscow on November 18, 2025.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on October 19 and 20.
The meeting will focus on strengthening cooperation among SCO member states in trade, investment, connectivity, innovation and cultural exchanges, according to the Ministry of Defence. It will also review ongoing initiatives and consider matters related to the organisation’s financial and institutional functioning.
The gathering will bring together heads of government and other senior representatives of SCO member states to discuss practical cooperation across economic and other areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate virtually, according to reports.
Trade, Investment And Connectivity On Agenda
The Ministry of Defence said India remains actively engaged in SCO mechanisms and contributes to regional cooperation through initiatives involving start-ups, innovation, digital public infrastructure and people-to-people exchanges.
The Dushanbe meeting will give India an opportunity to exchange views with other member states on advancing practical and mutually beneficial cooperation within the organisation.
The agenda is expected to cover trade and investment, transport and logistics, industrial cooperation, the digital economy, innovation and financial interaction, alongside social and cultural-humanitarian ties.
Previous Meeting Held In Moscow
The previous meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government was held in Moscow on November 18, 2025, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar representing India.
The CHG is one of the SCO’s key mechanisms for coordinating economic and practical cooperation among member states. It is separate from the Council of Heads of State, which holds the organisation’s leaders’ summit.
The October meeting in Dushanbe is taking place under Tajikistan’s SCO chairmanship for 2026.
(With Inputs From ANI)