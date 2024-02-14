Fans of the Marvel franchise have been eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Deadpool 3,’ which has now been titled ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ Helmed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in titular roles respectively, the trailer for this film was revealed during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Not only did the trailer receive a huge positive response from viewers, but it also set a record for the most-viewed movie trailer within 24 hours of its release.