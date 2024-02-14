Fans of the Marvel franchise have been eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Deadpool 3,’ which has now been titled ‘Deadpool and Wolverine.’ Helmed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in titular roles respectively, the trailer for this film was revealed during Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11. Not only did the trailer receive a huge positive response from viewers, but it also set a record for the most-viewed movie trailer within 24 hours of its release.
As per a report by Disney, the third installment of the superhero franchise ‘Deadpool,’ garnered more than 365 million total views within the first day itself, surpassing the previous record held by another Marvel movie, the Tom Holland-starrer ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ which had 355.5 million views in the same time frame.
Advertisement
With the trailer being unveiled during the big football event, it was actively promoted by its lead actors afterward. It received significant exposure as this year’s Super Bowl, which turned out to be the most-viewed telecast in the history of television, reached a broad audience of 123.7 million viewers.
Advertisement
In the upcoming film, set to release on July 26, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will step foot in the canon events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Joining him is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who will also transition from the ‘X-Men’ universe to the MCU. Other than them, the star-studded cast includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.
Advertisement
This was bound to hype fans up. Reacting to this news, one noted, “The hype for this film is unreal. Marvel is back. Billion-dollar film incoming.” Another chimed in and declared, “This is gonna be the biggest film of summer 2024!”
Advertisement
With this, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ now holds the second-place record, followed by the teaser trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ with 289 million views. The official trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’ secures the fourth spot with 268 million views, and the teaser trailer for Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ stands strong in fifth place with 257 million views.