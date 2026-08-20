Suresh Oberoi Questions Bollywood Support For CJP Protests Over NEET Paper Leak Claims

Suresh Oberoi questions Bollywood’s support for CJP protests over NEET paper leak claims.
The veteran actor urges celebrities to research issues before making public statements.
Oberoi also shares his views on protests, violence and celebrity responsibility.
Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has questioned Bollywood personalities who supported the CJP protests over alleged NEET paper leak irregularities, saying public figures should understand an issue before speaking about it. During a podcast conversation, Oberoi stressed that celebrities have a responsibility because people listen to and follow their views.
Suresh Oberoi on Bollywood and CJP protests
Speaking to Nidhi Vasandani, Oberoi said he preferred not to comment when he lacked sufficient information. He argued that public figures should research who was behind a protest and understand who was participating before taking a public position.
The actor also questioned whether everyone at the Jantar Mantar demonstration was a NEET student, while referring to reports of politicians and people allegedly involved in violence. He said that if he did not know enough about an issue, he would simply admit it rather than speak without understanding it.
Oberoi also referred to a US Embassy advisory issued before the proposed CJP march towards Parliament. He claimed he had read reports about foreigners and funding being linked to the protests, but did not provide evidence for those allegations or name the actors he was referring to.
Actor criticises violent protests
Oberoi said protests were not something he would personally participate in, explaining that he preferred to focus on acting. He also criticised protesters accused of attacking police personnel, arguing that there were established ways to raise grievances without resorting to violence.
Several Bollywood personalities had supported the CJP agitation. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj visited the protest site, while Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Huma Qureshi publicly voiced their support.
Oberoi also questioned the role of Sonam Wangchuk, who became one of the prominent faces associated with the agitation. His comments come as debate continues around celebrity involvement in public protests and the responsibility that comes with their platforms.