Art & Entertainment

Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'

Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra are also part of Sunny Deol's film with Gopichand Malineni.

Instagram
Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher and Gopichand Malineni perform pooja at the launch of 'SDGM' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

On Thursday, June 20, actor Sunny Deol announced his collaboration with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. Touted as the 'biggest action film of the country', it will be produced by 'Pushpa 2' makers Mythri Movie Makers along with People Media Factory. The film is tentatively titled as 'SDGM'. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra are also part of the cast. The pooja ceremony was graced by Sunny, Saiyami, Regina and the rest of the team. The shooting will start on June 22, 2024.

Sunny, Saiyami and Gopichand were seen performing pooja and doing arti. Saiyami and Sunny have shared glimpses from the event on their respective Instagram handles.

Sharing her experience, Saiyami said that she is beyond thrilled to be a part of 'SDGM'. Calling Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, she called it an incredible honour and a dream come true. ''After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career. Have waited for to be a part of a proper commercial film. And I’m glad I have gotten this opportunity. Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly is very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life. I am grateful to the producers for believing in me and giving me this chance to showcase my abilities on such a grand platform,'' she added.

On Thursday, announcing his upcoming flick on the Instagram handle, Sunny Deol wrote, "Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM". Starring action superstar @iamsunnydeol...directed by @donogopichand...@produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory....MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman #RishiPunjabi #AvinashKolla (sic)''.

The film marks Saiyami and Sunny's first film together. It is said to be high on action scenes. Makers are confident that the film will enthral the audiences with its unique storyline and performances.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  5. 'UGC-NET Paper Leaked On Dark Net': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On Exam Irregularities
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  2. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  3. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
World News
  1. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  2. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie And More!
  3. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  4. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  5. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match