Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'

On Thursday, June 20, actor Sunny Deol announced his collaboration with Telugu director Gopichand Malineni. Touted as the 'biggest action film of the country', it will be produced by 'Pushpa 2' makers Mythri Movie Makers along with People Media Factory. The film is tentatively titled as 'SDGM'. It was officially launched in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony. Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra are also part of the cast. The pooja ceremony was graced by Sunny, Saiyami, Regina and the rest of the team. The shooting will start on June 22, 2024.
Sunny, Saiyami and Gopichand were seen performing pooja and doing arti. Saiyami and Sunny have shared glimpses from the event on their respective Instagram handles.
Sharing her experience, Saiyami said that she is beyond thrilled to be a part of 'SDGM'. Calling Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, she called it an incredible honour and a dream come true. ''After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career. Have waited for to be a part of a proper commercial film. And I’m glad I have gotten this opportunity. Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly is very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life. I am grateful to the producers for believing in me and giving me this chance to showcase my abilities on such a grand platform,'' she added.
On Thursday, announcing his upcoming flick on the Instagram handle, Sunny Deol wrote, "Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM". Starring action superstar @iamsunnydeol...directed by @donogopichand...@produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory....MASS FEAST LOADING! Shoot begins soon. @MusicThaman #RishiPunjabi #AvinashKolla (sic)''.
The film marks Saiyami and Sunny's first film together. It is said to be high on action scenes. Makers are confident that the film will enthral the audiences with its unique storyline and performances.