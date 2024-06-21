Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'

Sharing her experience, Saiyami said that she is beyond thrilled to be a part of 'SDGM'. Calling Sunny Deol, an icon of Indian cinema, she called it an incredible honour and a dream come true. ''After Ghoomer, this opportunity is a significant milestone in my career. Have waited for to be a part of a proper commercial film. And I’m glad I have gotten this opportunity. Gopichand Malineni's vision for the film is truly is very exciting. I can't wait to start this journey and bring our story to life. I am grateful to the producers for believing in me and giving me this chance to showcase my abilities on such a grand platform,'' she added.