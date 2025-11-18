Nayanthara Reunites With Nandamuri Balakrishna For NBK 111; Actress' First Look Unveiled On Her Birthday

Nayanthara is the latest addition in Gopichand Malineni's upcoming film NKB 111, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna.
The project marks Nayanthara and Balakrishna's fourth film.
The first look of Nayanthara was unveiled on the actress' 41st birthday.
Actress Nayanthara has boarded Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled NKB 111. Gopichand Malineni has welcomed Nayanthara to the film on her 41st birthday. He also revealed the first look of the actress. The film marks her reunion with Nandamuri Balakrishna after seven years. Earlier, they worked together in three films–Simha (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), and Jai Simha (2018).
Nayanthara reunites with Balakrishna
On Tuesday, Malineni shared the first look of Nayanthara from NBK 111 on X (formerly Twitter) handle. The film is produced under Vriddhi Cinemas.
"Here she comes… Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111 Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful Birthday. Excited to see you on set soon," he captioned the post.
The details about NBK 111 plot, other cast members and release date are kept under wraps.
Nayanthara and Balakrishna's on-screen pairing is loved by the fans. They have loved their chemistry in their previous releases. We are expecting they would create the same magic with their forthcoming film as well.
NBK 111 marks Balakrishna's second movie with Malineni, after their blockbuster Veera Simha Reddy in 2023.
Balakrishna is currently gearing up for Akhanda 2, which will hit the screens on December 5, 2025.
Nayanthara was last seen in Netflix's Test by S Sashikanth. The film also featured R Madhavan and Siddharth in lead roles.
She will be seen in romantic movie titled Hi opposite Kavin. It is the directorial debut of lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan. The Lady Superstar also has Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C and Patriot, starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil.