Nayanthara Reunites With Nandamuri Balakrishna For NBK 111; Actress' First Look Unveiled On Her Birthday

Actress Nayanthara has boarded Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film, which is tentatively titled NKB 111. Gopichand Malineni has welcomed Nayanthara to the film on her 41st birthday. He also revealed the first look of the actress. The film marks her reunion with Nandamuri Balakrishna after seven years. Earlier, they worked together in three films–Simha (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), and Jai Simha (2018).