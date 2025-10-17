Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It was originally slated for a theatrical release on September 25. Akhanda 2 was supposed to have a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. Akhanda sequel is now all set to hit the screens on December 5, 2025. The countdown has begun, as only 50 days are left for its theatrical release.