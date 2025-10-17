Akhanda 2 is the sequel to the fantasy action film Akhanda, which was released in 2021
Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to enthral the audience with his character
The film will hit the screens on December 5, 2025
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. It was originally slated for a theatrical release on September 25. Akhanda 2 was supposed to have a box office clash with Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG. Akhanda sequel is now all set to hit the screens on December 5, 2025. The countdown has begun, as only 50 days are left for its theatrical release.
Akhanda 2 release date
On Thursday, the makers shared a post that read: “In 50 DAYS, you all will witness the BLOCKBUSTER THAANDAVAM on the big screens. A divine high like never before. #Akhanda2 IN CINEMAS WORLDWIDE FROM DECEMBER 5th (sic)".
Why is Akhanda 2 delayed?
Earlier, in a statement, the makers, revealing the reason behind the film's delay, said that a film of this scale, the re-recording, VFX, and the post-production process, demands meticulous attention and additional time to provide the best given the expectations around the film.
"We are working tirelessly around the clock to deliver Akhanda 2 on an unprecedented scale, with uncompromised quality, breathtaking visuals, and the ultimate theatrical impact. In light of this, we have decided to move the release to a later date," read their statement.
Akhanda 2 is the the sequel to the fantasy action film Akhanda, which was released in 2021. Nandamuri Balakrishna starred in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.
Pragya Jaiswal is reprising the role of the female lead in the sequel, and Thaman has returned as the music composer.
It has been produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious banner of 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.