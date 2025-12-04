Legendary Producer M Saravanan Of AVM Studios Passes Away At 86

Legendary M. Saravanan, producer and owner of AVM Studios in Chennai, is no more.
He was one of the most influential personalities of Indian cinema.
The producer led the AVM studios for decades with competence, dignity and grace.
Legendary Tamil cinema producer and owner of AVM Studios in Chennai, M. Saravanan, popularly known as AVM Saravanan, breathed his last on Thursday morning (December 4, 2025) due to age-related illness. He was 86.
His mortal remains will be kept at AVM Studios till 3:30 pm at AVM Studios, 3rd Floor, in Chennai, where friends, family, fans, industry members, and well-wishers can pay their last respects.
Born in 1939, Saravanan was the son of AV Meiyappan, the founder of AVM Productions. He took over the family’s legacy along with his brother, M Balasubramanian, in the late 1950s. Saravanan shaped generations of talent. His work influenced everyone in the film fraternity and earned him respect from actors, filmmakers, and technicians.
Films such as Naanum Oru Penn (1963), Samsaram Adhu Minsaram (1986), Minsara Kanavu (1997), Sivaji: The Boss (2007), Vettaikaran (2009), and Ayan (2009), among others, are some of the acclaimed hits.
After being in the filmmaking business for over five decades, the AVM group reduced its production of films. Leader (2010), Mudhal Idam (2011), and Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum (2014) were the final films of AVM Productions. However, the studio has remained active in the Over-The-Top (OTT) and advertising spaces.
M Saravanan's death marks the end of an era, but his legacy will live on forever.
He is survived by his son, MS Guhan, who is also a producer, and granddaughters, Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan. Aruna serves as a partner and creative director in AVM Productions.