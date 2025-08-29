Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 was originally slated for a theatrical release on September 25.

O
Akhanda 2
Akhanda 2 release delayed Photo: X
  • Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2 is delayed

  • It will now not clash with Pawan Kalyan's OG

  • It was supposed release in theatres on September 25

Veteran star Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to enthral the audience yet again with the Akhanda sequel. Originally slated for a theatrical release on September 25, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam has been postponed. The makers confirmed it in a statement on social media. The new release date will be announced soon.

Akhanda 2 postponed

In an official statement shared on social media on Thursday, the production team wrote, "Akhanda 2 brings back the blockbuster combination of the God of Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and director Boyapati Srinu, a duo celebrated for redefining mass action entertainers. The teaser alone created a sensation across languages, amplifying expectations to new heights (sic)."

Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam teaser - YouTube
Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is Back In Action, Wielding A Trishul

Why is Akhanda 2 delayed?

The makers explained that a film of this scale, the re-recording, VFX, and the post-production process, demands meticulous attention, and additional time to provide the best given the expectations around the film.

"We are working tirelessly around the clock to deliver Akhanda 2 on an unprecedented scale, with uncompromised quality, breathtaking visuals, and the ultimate theatrical impact. In light of this, we have decided to move the release to a later date," the statement read further.

They also promised to give audiences a theatrical experience worth the wait.

"Akhanda 2 will not just be a film, it will be a festival of cinema," the makers concluded the post.

Have a look at the post here.

Nandamuri Balakrishna wins recognition by the World Book of Records, UK - Instagram
Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

Pragya Jaiswal is reprising the role of the female lead in the sequel, and Thaman has returned as the music composer.

In the first part, which released in December 2021, Nandamuri Balakrishna starred in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth. It opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

The action adventure drama has been produced by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the prestigious banner of 14 Reels Plus, and presented by M Tejeswini Nandamuri.

