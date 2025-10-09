Nayanthara And Kavin Team Up For New Film Titled Hi; Check Out First Look Posters

Actors Nayanthara and Kavin have teamed up for a romantic movie titled Hi
It is the directorial debut of lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan
The film marks the first collaboration between Nayanthara and Kavin
Actor Nayanthara has completed 22 years in the film industry. In her career spanning over two decades, she has given some stellar performances in films like Chandramukhi, Sri Rama Rajyam, Raja Rani, Maya, and Kolamavu Kokila, among others. Nayanthara has several projects in her kitty. The actress has officially announced yet another film where she has collaborated with actor Kavin. It is a romantic drama titled Hi.
Nayanthara took to social media to make the announcement, alongside the film’s first look posters. The film marks her first collaboration with Kavin, and fans are excited about it.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Nayanthara shared two posters from Hi, and captioned the post, "It all begins with a simple Hi :) (sic)". Earlier, she shared a photo with Kavin and wrote, "The journey begins here (sic)".
Here's the first post of the film.
About Nayanthara and Kavin's new film
In 2024, Nayanthara and Kavin posted a romantic picture from their shoot. Nothing much was revealed then. The Tamil romantic film has been directed by lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan.
Edavan shared the pic and wrote, "Nandri Arohara. For my Nayanthara maam and My Kavin Anna. The journey begins today. Romba Romba Nandri Lalith sir (sic)."
Nayanthara and Kavin's work front
Nayanthara, who was last seen in Netflix's Test, with R Madhavan and Siddharth, has multiple projects. She has reunited with Nivin Pauly in Dear Students. The teaser of the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film has already been loved by the audience. It is jointly directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The release date is yet to be revealed.
She also has Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C and Patriot, starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil.
Kavin's last outing was in Kiss. His next film is titled Mask.