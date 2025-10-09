Nayanthara And Kavin Team Up For New Film Titled Hi; Check Out First Look Posters

Actor Nayanthara has completed 22 years in the film industry. In her career spanning over two decades, she has given some stellar performances in films like Chandramukhi, Sri Rama Rajyam, Raja Rani, Maya, and Kolamavu Kokila, among others. Nayanthara has several projects in her kitty. The actress has officially announced yet another film where she has collaborated with actor Kavin. It is a romantic drama titled Hi.