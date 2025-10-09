Nayanthara And Kavin Team Up For New Film Titled Hi; Check Out First Look Posters

Actors Nayanthara and Kavin have collaborated for an upcoming film, which is directed by Vishnu Edavan. They have shared the first look posters of the film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nayanthara, Kavin new film
Nayanthara announces new film titled Hi with Kavin Photo: Instagram/Nayanthara
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actors Nayanthara and Kavin have teamed up for a romantic movie titled Hi

  • It is the directorial debut of lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan

  • The film marks the first collaboration between Nayanthara and Kavin

Actor Nayanthara has completed 22 years in the film industry. In her career spanning over two decades, she has given some stellar performances in films like Chandramukhi, Sri Rama Rajyam, Raja Rani, Maya, and Kolamavu Kokila, among others. Nayanthara has several projects in her kitty. The actress has officially announced yet another film where she has collaborated with actor Kavin. It is a romantic drama titled Hi.

Nayanthara took to social media to make the announcement, alongside the film’s first look posters. The film marks her first collaboration with Kavin, and fans are excited about it.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nayanthara shared two posters from Hi, and captioned the post, "It all begins with a simple Hi :) (sic)". Earlier, she shared a photo with Kavin and wrote, "The journey begins here (sic)".

Nayanthara documentary gets legal notice of Rs 5 crore - Netflix
Nayanthara's Netflix Documentary Slapped With Legal Notice Of Rs 5 Crore; Here's Why

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the first post of the film.

About Nayanthara and Kavin's new film

In 2024, Nayanthara and Kavin posted a romantic picture from their shoot. Nothing much was revealed then. The Tamil romantic film has been directed by lyricist-turned-director Vishnu Edavan.  

Edavan shared the pic and wrote, "Nandri Arohara. For my Nayanthara maam and My Kavin Anna. The journey begins today. Romba Romba Nandri Lalith sir (sic)."

Related Content
Related Content
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan controversy - Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Under Fire For Working With Jani Master Accused In POCSO

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nayanthara and Kavin's work front

Nayanthara, who was last seen in Netflix's Test, with R Madhavan and Siddharth, has multiple projects. She has reunited with Nivin Pauly in Dear Students. The teaser of the Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film has already been loved by the audience. It is jointly directed by George Philip Roy and Sandeep Kumar. The release date is yet to be revealed.

She also has Mookuthi Amman 2 with director Sundar C and Patriot, starring Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Fahadh Faasil.

Kavin's last outing was in Kiss. His next film is titled Mask.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Malaysia Vs Qatar LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: MAS Eye Win Over QAT

  2. Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On India Vs Australia Selection Snub, Shares Fitness Update - Watch

  3. India ODI Squad To Leave For Australia In Two Batches From Delhi On This Date

  4. Nepal Vs Kuwait, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Start Event With Convincing 58-Run Victory

  5. Rohit Sharma Unplugged: Here's What India Superstar Said After Captaincy Transition

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  3. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

  4. Wuhan Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Retires From Opener, Zhang Shuai Stuns Emma Navarro

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Rinderknech Upsets Zverev, Medvedev Advances

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

  2. Congress Clears 25 Candidates For Bihar Polls Amid Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies

  3. Day In Pics: October 08, 2025

  4. Self, Sarna And Sangh: How RSS Has Built Networks In Jharkhand’s Tribal Belt

  5. Thousands Of Tea Tribe Workers Protest In Assam Demanding ST Status And Wage Hike

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Passes Away At 35, Days After Road Accident

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

  2. Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Sanae Takaichi Poised to Become Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Over 850 Hikers Rescued after Blizzard Traps Mount Everest Trekkers in Tibet

  5. Starmer In India To Promote Trade; No Relaxing Of UK Visa Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Vs Kuwait Highlights, T20 WC East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Strong All-Round Performance Gives NEP 58-Run Win

  2. Indonesia 2-3 Saudi Arabia Highlights, FIFA World Cup AFC Qualifiers: Al-Buraikan Brace Seals Win For 10-Man Falcons

  3. Art As Antidote: How Creativity Can Enhance Mental Health Recovery

  4. Kashmir Witnesses Spike In Wild Animal Attacks During Harvesting Season

  5. Why Dowry Deaths Still Plague India: Harsh Laws, Hollow Justice

  6. Israel, Hamas Agree To First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  7. Delhi Police To Set Up Special MCOCA Unit To Crack Down On Organised Crime Networks

  8. Sabarimala Row Sparks Chaos In Kerala Assembly