Filmmaker's Diary: A Conversation With A Character

I stepped out on to the balcony. The sun was rising over our Calcuttascape. The morning felt strangely reassuring, as if reminding me that I still possess the privilege of staying awake for the sake of creativity. Perhaps there is an aesthetic to this creative insomnia. By embracing the unbearable burden of social realism in my art, I’ve have also let myself drift away from the banal rhythms of ordinary life. Maybe I had been waiting for this affirmation all along—something that could silence the disturbance of introspection.