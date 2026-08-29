Doping Scare Puts Abhishek Pal’s Asian Games Hopes In Doubt

Abhishek Pal has been served a NADA notice over an apparent doping violation ahead of the Asian Games
No provisional suspension has been imposed yet, with a banned substance reportedly detected in his sample in a very small quantity
Pal is likely to seek an investigation and quick resolution, as the development puts his participation in the 5000m and 10,000m events in doubt
Asian Games-bound Indian long-distance runner Abhishek Pal has been served a notice by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) over an apparent doping violation.
According to a PTI report, Pal has not been handed a provisional suspension by NADA yet. He is part of India’s 72-member athletics squad for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan and is scheduled to compete in the men’s 5000m and 10,000m events.
A source familiar with the development told PTI that a banned substance was detected in Pal’s dope sample in a very small quantity.
“A banned substance has been found in a very small amount in his dope sample and he has been served a notice by the NADA,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI, while speaking on condition of anonymity.
The substance is understood to potentially be a female fertility drug. The source described the finding as unusual and indicated that Pal is likely to seek an investigation into the matter.
“The banned substance is also something surprising. I am sure he will request the NADA for an investigation,” the source was quoted as saying by PTI.
The development has cast doubt over Pal’s participation at the Asian Games. However, with no provisional suspension currently in place, the athlete is expected to approach NADA for a quick resolution of the case, according to PTI.
Pal had a strong outing at the National Inter-State Championships in June, where he won gold in the 10,000m and silver in the 5000m. He has also trained in the United States.
The distance runner had earlier won bronze in the 10,000m at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, adding to his credentials at the continental level.
The Asian Games are scheduled to be held in Japan from September 19 to October 4, with Pal’s case now likely to determine whether he will be cleared to compete in the two events for which he has been selected.