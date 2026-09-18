Russia Summons UK Diplomat Over Ukraine Arms, Warns British Facilities May Be Targets

Russia summoned Britain’s chargé d’affaires Danae Dholakia in Moscow on Friday
The Russian Foreign Ministry protested Britain’s increased supplies of drones and other weapons to Ukraine
Moscow warned British military facilities in Ukraine used for strikes on Russian territory could be legitimate targets
Russia called in Britain’s chargé d’affaires in Moscow on Friday after objecting to London’s growing flow of drones and other weapons to Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry gave Danae Dholakia a “strong protest” over Britain’s continued military support for Kyiv and warned that British military facilities in Ukraine used to launch strikes on Russian territory could be considered legitimate targets.
Moscow’s Protest
The Russian Foreign Ministry accused London of adopting a “highly confrontational stance” aimed at prolonging and escalating the war. It also accused Britain of becoming an accomplice to what it described as “terrorism and war crimes” committed by the Ukrainian authorities. The ministry did not provide evidence for those allegations in its statement.
Russia said it kept the option of retaliation open. It also told Britain that London would be responsible for any further worsening and called on it to drop what Moscow described as its policy of escalation.
Diplomatic Tensions
Britain says it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine and is committed to providing Kyiv with the military equipment it needs.
The latest dispute comes as relations between Moscow and London remain severely strained over Britain's support for Ukraine. Russia currently has no ambassador in Britain after Andrei Kelin left the post in July. Moscow has denied speculation that his departure represented a decision to downgrade diplomatic relations and has said a replacement will be named in due course.