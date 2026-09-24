Hayley mathews 182 runs all records west indies vs zimbabwe in 1st odi harare sports club match report

Hayley Mathews 182 Runs Blitz: All Records West Indies Captain Broke Against Zimbabwe In 1st ODI

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 24 September 2026 8:24 pm

Hayley Matthews struck 182 off 156 balls to steer West Indies to a decisive win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club. The West Indies captain’s 26 boundaries and two sixes set new women’s ODI marks, including the highest score by a West Indian and records against nine teams and 11 opposition sides.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 24 September 2026 8:24 pm

West Indies' Hayley Matthews Photo: File