Hayley Mathews 182 Runs Blitz: All Records West Indies Captain Broke Against Zimbabwe In 1st ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Hayley Matthews struck 182 off 156 balls to steer West Indies to a decisive win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club. The West Indies captain’s 26 boundaries and two sixes set new women’s ODI marks, including the highest score by a West Indian and records against nine teams and 11 opposition sides.

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West Indies' Hayley Matthews Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Hayley Matthews scored 182 off 156 balls to power West Indies to a decisive win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club

  • Her innings included 26 boundaries and two maximums in a dominant display

  • The knock became the highest individual score by a West Indian player in women's ODIs

Hayley Matthews blasted 182 off 156 balls to power West Indies to a decisive win over Zimbabwe in the first ODI at Harare Sports Club. Her innings also set a string of new marks in women's ODI cricket.

The West Indies captain hit 26 boundaries and two maximums in a dominant innings that now stands as the highest individual score by a West Indian player in women's ODIs. Her 182 is also the sixth-highest individual score in women's ODI history.

Matthews' knock did more than seal the result. It also pushed her past some of the biggest names in the women's game and added two opposition-based batting records to her growing list of milestones.

Most runs in an innings in WODIs

232* - Amelia Kerr (NZ)

229* - Belinda Clark (Aus)

195* - Chamari Athapaththu (SL)

188 - Deepti Sharma (IND)

184* - Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

182 - Hayley Mathews (WI)

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ODI record milestones

With this hundred, she became the first woman to score ODI hundreds against nine different teams. She moved ahead of South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, who had reached the mark against eight teams.

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Only a small group had previously got hundreds against seven teams. That list includes Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, Stafanie Taylor and Sophie Devine.

Centuries Against Different Teams

9 Hayley Matthew (WI)

8 Laura Wolvaardt (SA)

7 Suzie Bates (NZ)

7 Meg Lanning (AUS)

7 Stafanie Taylor (WI)

7 Sophie Devine (NZ)

She added another record in the same innings. Matthews became the first female cricketer to post 50-plus scores against 11 different opposition teams in ODI cricket.

That took her clear of a tie at 10 teams. Debbie Hockley, Lisa Keightley, Charlotte Edwards, Mithali Raj, Sidra Amin and Amy Hunter had all reached 50-plus scores against 10 sides.

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