Asian Games 2026: Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Storm Into 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Final

Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet topped qualification with 587 to reach the 10m air pistol mixed team final
Their score was a new Qualification Games Record and equalled the Qualification Asian Record
Iran, Republic of Korea and Indonesia joined India in the final after finishing in the top four
Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet gave India a much-needed boost in shooting on Friday as they secured the top spot in qualification for the 10m air pistol mixed team final at the Asian Games 2026.
Competing among 21 pairs, the Indian combination produced a score of 587 to finish first and earn a place in the medal round. Their performance also resulted in a new Qualification Games Record and equalled the Qualification Asian Record.
The pair were consistent throughout the qualification round. After opening with 196, Suruchi and Kamaljeet followed it up with 195 in the second series, taking their overall score to 391 with 20 shots still left.
They saved another strong effort for the final series, adding 196 to reach 587. The Indian duo also recorded 29 inner 10s during their qualification campaign.
Only the top four combinations progressed to the final. Iran finished second with 584, followed by the Republic of Korea on 582 and Indonesia on 580.
The result gives Kamaljeet and Suruchi an opportunity to bounce back after missing out on the individual finals. Kamaljeet finished ninth in the men’s qualification, while Suruchi was 26th in the women’s event.
India have also gone without a medal in the men’s and women’s team events. The mixed team final is now the country’s final opportunity to claim a medal in the 10m air pistol competitions at the Asian Games.