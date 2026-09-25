Asian Games 2026 Day 7 (September 25) Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

India’s Day 7 programme at the 2026 Asian Games begins with the dressage team final
Satwik-Chirag headline India’s action as badminton, shooting, canoe sprint and fencing feature through the day
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar lead India’s men’s 50m rifle 3 positions challenge
Satwik-Chirag headline India's action on Day 7.India face a busy schedule at the 2026 Asian Games on September 25. Medal events start before dawn and run into the night. The dressage team final begins India’s medal action at 6:00 AM IST, while shooting, canoe sprint, fencing, weightlifting and athletics may add to the count through the day.
Satwik-Chirag headline India's action on Day 7.
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil and Niraj Kumar lead India’s bid in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions, where team and individual medals are on offer. Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh also compete in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, and India have medal chances in canoe sprint as well.
Also Read: India's Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally: Roshibina Devi Wins Silver; Historic Medals In Mixed Skeet And Double Sculls
Asian Games 2026 Day 7: India’s Full Schedule and Timings
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST). The schedule can be subject to changes by the organisers.
|Time (IST)
|Event
|Athletes / Match Details
|4:16 AM
|Surfing (Women’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 3)
|Sugar Shanti
|5:02 AM
|Surfing (Women’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 5)
|Kamali Moorthy
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian (Dressage individual, first qualifier)
|Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, Jai Sud
|6:00 AM
|Equestrian (Dressage team final)
|Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda, Jai Sud
|6:00 AM
|Fencing (Men’s foil team, Table of 16)
|India vs Hong Kong China
|6:10 AM
|Badminton (Mixed doubles, Round of 32)
|Dhruv/Tanisha vs Abdul Razzaq/Aminath Nabeeha Ahmed Nibal (Maldives)
|6:15 AM
|Shooting (10m air pistol mixed team qualification)
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Inder Singh
|6:30 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Men’s kayak double 500m semifinal)
|Prasanna Kumar CS, Prohit Baroi
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis (Mixed doubles quarterfinal)
|Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Wong Chun Ting/Doo Hoi Kem (Hong Kong)
|6:30 AM
|Table Tennis (Mixed doubles quarterfinal)
|Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini vs Lin Shidong/Man Kuai (China)
|6:30 AM
|Athletics (Women’s heptathlon long jump)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|6:40 AM
|Swimming (Men’s 50m breaststroke heats)
|Danush Suresh
|6:50 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Women’s canoe double 500m semifinal)
|Megha Pradeep, L Neha Devi
|6:58 AM
|Swimming (Men’s 200m backstroke heats)
|Rishabh Das
|7:00 AM
|Fencing (Women’s épée team, Table of 16)
|India vs Uzbekistan
|7:00 AM
|Squash (Mixed doubles quarterfinal)
|Joshna Chinappa/Velavan Senthilkumar vs David Pelino/Jemyca Aribado (Philippines)
|7:06 AM
|Swimming (Men’s 200m backstroke heats)
|Utkarsh Santosh Patil
|7:10 AM
|Swimming (Men’s 400m freestyle heats)
|Dhakshan Shashikumar
|7:15 AM
|Shooting (50m rifle 3 positions men qualification)
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Niraj Kumar
|7:15 AM
|Shooting (50m rifle 3 positions men team final)
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, Niraj Kumar (Subject to qualification)
|7:20 AM
|Surfing (Men’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 3)
|Kishore Kumar
|7:22 AM
|Swimming (Men’s 400m freestyle heats)
|Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda
|7:30 AM
|Table Tennis (Men’s doubles, Round of 32)
|G Sathiyan/Harmeet Desai vs Affan Pratama/Muhammad Negara (Indonesia)
|7:30 AM
|Hockey (Women’s Pool B)
|India vs Japan
|7:36 AM
|Swimming (Men’s 200m butterfly heats)
|Sajan Prakash
|7:55 AM
|Athletics (Women’s heptathlon javelin throw)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|7:55 AM
|Esports (Pokémon Unite, Group C Match 1)
|India vs Republic of Korea
|8:00 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Men’s kayak double 500m final)
|Subject to qualification
|8:10 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Women’s kayak four 500m Final A)
|Khwairakpam Dhanamajuri Devi, Phairembam Soniya Devi, Pooja, Parvathy Geetha
|8:15 AM
|Table Tennis (Men’s doubles, Round of 32)
|Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah vs Tomokazu Harimoto/Hiroto Shinozuka (Japan)
|8:20 AM
|Fencing (Men’s & Women’s team quarterfinals)
|Subject to qualification
|8:30 AM
|Shooting (10m air pistol mixed team final)
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Inder Singh (Subject to qualification)
|8:30 AM
|Canoe Sprint (Women’s canoe double 500m final)
|Subject to qualification
|9:00 AM
|Table Tennis (Women’s singles, Round of 32)
|Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Hend Zaza (Syria)
|9:15 AM
|Surfing (Men’s shortboard, Round 1 Heat 8)
|Sivaraj Babu
|9:15 AM
|Squash (Men’s singles quarterfinal)
|Abhay Singh vs Tsukue Ryunosuke (Japan)
|9:30 AM
|Kabaddi (Women’s semifinal)
|India vs Nepal
|9:38 AM
|Surfing (Women’s shortboard, Round 2)
|Sugar Shanti, Kamali Moorthy (Subject to qualification)
|9:45 AM
|Table Tennis (Women’s singles, Round of 32)
|Sreeja Akula vs Song Gyong Pyon (DPR Korea)
|10:00 AM
|Squash (Women’s singles quarterfinal)
|Anahat Singh vs Tanvi Khanna
|10:15 AM
|Boxing (Men’s 60kg, Round of 16)
|Sachin vs Abu Jajeh Mohammad (Jordan)
|10:30 AM
|Shooting (50m rifle 3 positions men individual final)
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudranksh Balasaheb Patil, Niraj Kumar (Subject to qualification)
|10:30 AM
|Table Tennis (Men’s singles, Round of 32)
|Manav Thakkar vs U Tae Ryong (DPR Korea)
|10:45 AM
|Squash (Men’s singles quarterfinal)
|Veer Chotrani vs Irfan Muhammad (Pakistan)
|10:45 AM
|Kabaddi (Men’s semifinal)
|India vs Thailand
|10:50 AM
|Fencing (Team semifinals)
|Subject to qualification
|11:15 AM
|Table Tennis (Men’s singles, Round of 32)
|Manush Shah vs Farazi Benyamin (Iran)
|12:00 PM
|Table Tennis (Women’s doubles, Round of 16)
|Sreeja Akula/Syndrela Das vs Man Kuai/Manyu Wang (China)
|12:30 PM
|Badminton (Multiple doubles categories, R16 / R32)
|Dhruv/Tanisha, Satwik/Chirag, Treesa/Gayatri, Kavipriya/Simran, Hariharan/Arjun (Includes qualification matches)
|12:45 PM
|Table Tennis (Women’s doubles, Round of 16)
|Diya Chitale/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Chen Yi/Fan Shuhan (China)
|12:50 PM
|Fencing (Women’s épée team semifinal)
|Subject to qualification
|1:30 PM
|Weightlifting (Women’s 61kg Group A final)
|Nirupama Devi
|1:35 PM
|Swimming (Men’s 50m breaststroke final)
|Danush Suresh (Subject to qualification)
|1:55 PM
|Swimming (Men’s 200m backstroke final)
|Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Santosh Patil (Subject to qualification)
|2:15 PM
|Boxing (Women’s 54kg, Round of 16)
|Preeti vs Pang Chol Mi (DPR Korea)
|2:22 PM
|Swimming (Men’s 400m freestyle final)
|Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, Dhakshan Shashikumar (Subject to qualification)
|2:50 PM
|Fencing (Men’s foil team final)
|Subject to qualification
|2:51 PM
|Swimming (Men’s 200m butterfly final)
|Sajan Prakash (Subject to qualification)
|3:00 PM
|Table Tennis (Mixed doubles semifinal 1)
|Harmeet Desai, Yashaswini
|3:35 PM
|Athletics (Women’s shot put final)
|Manpreet Kaur, Krishna Jayasankar Menon
|3:45 PM
|Table Tennis (Mixed doubles semifinal 2)
|Manush Shah, Diya Chitale
|3:50 PM
|Fencing (Women’s épée team final)
|Subject to qualification
|4:11 PM
|Athletics (Men’s 100m semifinal, Heat 2)
|Gurindervir Singh
|4:19 PM
|Athletics (Men’s 100m semifinal, Heat 3)
|Animesh Kujur
|4:33 PM
|Athletics (Women’s pole vault final)
|Sindhushree Ganesha, Baranica Elangovan
|4:41 PM
|Athletics (Women’s heptathlon 800m)
|Anamika KA, Pooja
|5:02 PM
|Athletics (Men’s 10,000m final)
|Gulveer Singh
|5:10 PM
|Athletics (Men’s hammer throw final)
|Damneet Singh, Praveen Kumar
|5:53 PM
|Athletics (Women’s 400m Round 1, Heat 2)
|Kiran
|6:01 PM
|Athletics (Women’s 400m Round 1, Heat 3)
|Prachi
|6:21 PM
|Athletics (Men’s 400m Round 1, Heat 2)
|Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi
|6:50 PM
|Athletics (Men’s 100m final)
|Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh (Subject to qualification)
|TBD
|Badminton (Women’s singles, Round of 64)
|Unnati Hooda vs Yu Mi Song (DPR Korea)
Key Medal Events To Watch on Day 7
Shooting And Canoe
India's early shooting campaign features Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil, and Niraj Kumar competing in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification and subsequent finals. Meanwhile, direct medal hopes in canoe sprint see Prasanna Kumar CS and Prohit Baroi contest the men's kayak double 500m, Megha Pradeep and L Neha Devi line up in the women's canoe double 500m, and a quartet led by Khwairakpam Dhanamajuri Devi race in the women's kayak four 500m Final A.
Equestrian
Shruti Vora, Gaurav Pundir, Hriday Chheda and Jai Sud are in the dressage individual first qualifier and the dressage team final.
Team Knockout Tests
India’s busy knockout and team schedule features the women’s hockey side facing Japan in Pool B, alongside high-stakes semifinal clashes for the women’s kabaddi team against Nepal and the men’s team against Thailand. Fencing action opens with the men's foil and women's épée teams taking on Hong Kong China and Uzbekistan respectively in the Table of 16, with subsequent rounds running through the afternoon subject to qualification.
Badminton packs a full slate of early doubles matches, including Satwik and Chirag against Thailand's Pakkapon Teeraratsukul and Peeratchai Sukphun, alongside matches for Treesa-Gayatri, Kavipriya-Simran, Hariharan-Arjun, and Dhruv-Tanisha, plus an unconfirmed timing for Unnati Hooda's singles opener against DPR Korea's Yu Mi Song.
Table tennis and squash bring immense knockout weight, featuring mixed doubles quarterfinals and singles/doubles clashes against tough opponents from Hong Kong, China, Japan, and Indonesia, alongside an all-Indian women's singles quarterfinal between Anahat Singh and Tanvi Khanna. Additionally, India open their esports campaign against the Republic of Korea in Pokémon Unite Group C.
Athletics And Finals
India’s heavy-hitting athletics finish features field medal contenders Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon in the women's shot put, Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan in the pole vault, Gulveer Singh in the men's 10,000m final, and Damneet Singh alongside Praveen Kumar in the hammer throw. The track schedule is packed with the concluding events of Anamika KA and Pooja's heptathlon campaign, 400m heats for Kiran, Prachi, and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, and a potential appearance by Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh in the men's 100m final.
Meanwhile, an action-packed swimming program takes Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Utkarsh Santosh Patil, Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aneesh Sunil Kumar Gowda, and Sajan Prakash from morning heats straight into afternoon finals contention. Combat and strength sports round out the day with boxing bouts for Sachin and Preeti, and Nirupama Devi challenging for a medal in the women's 61kg weightlifting Group A final.
Where To Watch Asian Games 2026 in India?
The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming is available through SonyLIV. Sony Sports Network holds the Indian broadcast rights for the Games, with coverage available across its sports channels.
With Shooting, Athletics, Badminton and several team sports offering important opportunities, Day 7 promises another busy day for India at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.