Asian Games 2026 Day 7 (September 25) Preview: Full India Schedule, Match Timings, Medal Events & Live Streaming Details

Athletics And Finals

India’s heavy-hitting athletics finish features field medal contenders Manpreet Kaur and Krishna Jayasankar Menon in the women's shot put, Sindhushree Ganesha and Baranica Elangovan in the pole vault, Gulveer Singh in the men's 10,000m final, and Damneet Singh alongside Praveen Kumar in the hammer throw. The track schedule is packed with the concluding events of Anamika KA and Pooja's heptathlon campaign, 400m heats for Kiran, Prachi, and Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi, and a potential appearance by Animesh Kujur and Gurindervir Singh in the men's 100m final.