How BAI Plans To Keep Monkeys And Birds Away From Badminton World Championships In Delhi

Langur mimics have been hired to keep monkeys away from the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium during the BWF World Championships
Anti-bird systems, sealed openings and double doors have been installed to prevent pigeon-related disruptions
The stadium has been upgraded with refurbished seats, renovated toilets and improved lighting ahead of the tournament’s return to India after 17 years
The BWF World Championships will return to India after 17 years, with New Delhi set to host the tournament from August 17 to 23 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
In the months leading up to the event, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have carried out a significant overhaul of the venue after the operational problems that affected the India Open earlier this year.
The preparations have focused on three major areas: preventing monkey intrusions, stopping bird-related disruptions, and upgrading the stadium’s infrastructure and spectator facilities.
Langur Mimicry Artists To Prevent Monkey Intrusions
One of the more eye-catching arrangements for the championships is the deployment of trained langur mimicry artists to keep rhesus macaques away from the stadium complex. Monkeys are a common sight in central Delhi, including the area surrounding the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.
The men imitate the grunts and snorts of langurs, a larger monkey species that rhesus macaques generally avoid.
Since the use of actual langurs for monkey-control operations has been prohibited under wildlife laws since 2012, trained human mimics have become a widely used alternative in Delhi for government buildings and public facilities.
The measure comes after the India Open in January, when monkeys briefly entered the spectator area, with photographs from the incident attracting international attention.
Responding to the arrangement, two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu described it as a "uniquely Indian" solution and posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the effort reflected the determination of the organisers to ensure the BWF World Championships are conducted smoothly.
One of the performers hired for the event told PTI that monkey-chasing through mimicry has been his family’s profession for generations and that he has worked at locations including North Block, South Block, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Gurgaon, Chandigarh and Mathura.
Anti-Bird Measures After The India Open Disruptions
The preparations have also addressed the problems caused by pigeons during the India Open. Several matches were interrupted after bird droppings fell onto the playing courts, and players had also complained about pigeon droppings in the practice-court area.
To avoid a repeat during the world championships, officials have treated the air-conditioning pipes and ceiling structures with a non-toxic anti-pest gel designed to discourage pigeons from roosting. Similar treatments are reportedly used at some railway facilities in New Delhi.
The organisers have additionally sealed broken ceiling windows, covered the ventilator openings, and installed automatic double-door systems at all entrances leading to the inner competition hall.
The doors are intended to minimise the possibility of birds entering when spectators and officials move through the venue.
A sound-emitting bird-repellent system will also be used as part of the broader effort to keep the playing arena free from avian disturbances.
Lighting, Seating And Stadium Infrastructure Upgrades
The refurbishment extends beyond animal-control measures. According to Ambar Pratap Singh, Executive Director of SAI Delhi, the stadium has undergone extensive infrastructure improvements in preparation for the tournament.
Around 2,500 spectator seats have been refurbished, while 57 of the 66 toilets in the stadium complex have been renovated. The remaining nine had already been upgraded during earlier renovation work carried out last year.
Officials have also worked on lighting systems and operational infrastructure inside the competition hall to bring the venue up to the standards required for a world championship event.
With the monkey-control arrangements, anti-bird systems and infrastructure upgrades being implemented simultaneously, the preparations represent one of the most comprehensive refurbishment exercises undertaken at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium ahead of an international badminton tournament.