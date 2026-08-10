Liverpool Complete Season-Long Loan Signing Of Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

Liverpool signed Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo on a season-long loan with a €55 million permanent option
The 27-year-old arrives to bolster Andoni Iraola's back line amid injuries to Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni, Jérémy Jacquet, and Conor Bradley
Araújo looks to revive his form at Anfield after falling down the pecking order under Hansi Flick at Camp Nou
Liverpool have finalized the acquisition of Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo on a season-long loan deal. According to reports speaking to ESPN, the agreement features an option for Liverpool to secure the defender permanently next summer for a fee of approximately €55 million.
While the Premier League side will cover his full wages for the duration of the campaign, Araújo accepted a pay cut to help facilitate the transfer.
The 27-year-old Uruguay international is eager to reignite his career at Anfield after slipping down the pecking order at Camp Nou over the past two seasons.
The move also provides crucial defensive reinforcement for Liverpool's new head coach, Andoni Iraola, who needed to bolster his back line while Joe Gomez, Giovanni Leoni, and Jérémy Jacquet continue their recoveries from injury.
Araújo found his playing time heavily restricted last season, managing just 16 starts across all competitions as Hansi Flick—who took charge in 2024—frequently preferred Pau Cubarsí, Eric García, and Gerard Martín in central defense.
His recent struggles at Barcelona stemmed from a combination of poor form, injuries, and mental health challenges, including a four-month sideline stint due to a hamstring injury at the start of the 2024-25 campaign and a two-month break last season after dealing with anxiety and depression for over a year.
Upon arriving at Merseyside, Araújo will wear the No. 33 shirt. Speaking to Liverpool's club media, he expressed his enthusiasm for the transfer:
"I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy. I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I'm excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I'm very motivated and really up for getting going. I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly. As I say, I'm super-happy to be here and excited to get started. I'm glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time."
Araújo arrives to supplement a defensive unit that includes captain Virgil van Dijk, filling the void left by Ibrahima Konaté's free-agent departure to Real Madrid at the end of the previous term.
Standing at 6-foot-3, the versatile defender can also operate at right-back—a position where Barça occasionally deployed him to mark Vinícius Júnior in Clásicos against Real Madrid—offering cover while Liverpool remain without the injured Conor Bradley.
Originally brought in from Uruguayan club Boston River for a low-cost fee to join Barça's reserve team in 2018, Araújo went on to make 213 senior appearances for the Catalan giants. Under Xavi Hernández, he was a pillar in central defense alongside Andreas Christensen during their 2022-23 LaLiga title-winning campaign and eventually earned a place in the club's leadership group.
On the international stage, he has earned 27 caps for Uruguay and traveled to this summer's World Cup under Marcelo Bielsa, though he did not feature as La Celeste exited in the group stage.