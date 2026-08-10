Liverpool Complete Season-Long Loan Signing Of Barcelona Defender Ronald Araujo

"I can't wait to get started. I'm very, very happy. I'm excited to be here at this massive club with lots of history. I'm excited to meet my teammates, excited to get started playing, and I'm very motivated and really up for getting going. I think it was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. I think it was a move that was necessary for me to take. As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly. As I say, I'm super-happy to be here and excited to get started. I'm glad about the interest and it was the right move at the right time."