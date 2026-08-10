Will Tiger Shroff Play In Mumbay FC's Last Durand Cup 2026 Match? Here Is What The Bollywood Actor Said

Tiger Shroff withdrew from Mumbay FC's final Durand Cup fixture against Nongkseh
He highlighted urgent work commitment as the reason of not being able to play the match
Already eliminated after heavy defeats to Langsning and Shillong Lajong, Mumbay FC will play their final match on Tuesday
Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said he is not playing for Mumbay FC in the team's Durand Cup group match against Nongkseh SS&CC of Meghalaya in Shillong on Tuesday, due to "work commitment".
Tiger was included in the Mumbay FC squad for the tournament. He did not play in Mumbay FC's two Group E matches which the team lost both. Mumbay FC lost to Langsning, another Meghalaya side, 0-5 and then to Shillong Lajong by an identical margin. They are already knocked out of the tournament.
"Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” he said in an Instagram video on the club's profile.
"I was really looking forward to play for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I won't able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys," said Tiger, who made his debut for the club in 2024.
Mumbay FC, established in 2024, play in the Mumbai Premier League and I-League 3, the fourth division of the country's domestic football structure.