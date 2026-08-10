Will Tiger Shroff Play In Mumbay FC's Last Durand Cup 2026 Match? Here Is What The Bollywood Actor Said

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Tiger Shroff pursued his childhood dream of playing football by turning professional and joining Mumbay FC, a club he helped launch in 2024. His involvement with the team included completing his registration and making his professional debut in the Mumbai Premier League

durand cup 2026 mumbay fc tiger shroff unavailable work commitments
Tiger Shroff withdrew from Mumbay FC's final Durand Cup fixture against Nongkseh. Photo: mumbayfc/X
Summary of this article

  • Tiger Shroff withdrew from Mumbay FC's final Durand Cup fixture against Nongkseh

  • He highlighted urgent work commitment as the reason of not being able to play the match

  • Already eliminated after heavy defeats to Langsning and Shillong Lajong, Mumbay FC will play their final match on Tuesday

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff said he is not playing for Mumbay FC in the team's Durand Cup group match against Nongkseh SS&CC of Meghalaya in Shillong on Tuesday, due to "work commitment".

Tiger was included in the Mumbay FC squad for the tournament. He did not play in Mumbay FC's two Group E matches which the team lost both. Mumbay FC lost to Langsning, another Meghalaya side, 0-5 and then to Shillong Lajong by an identical margin. They are already knocked out of the tournament.

"Really, really unfortunate, but a work commitment has come up at the last moment, so I won’t be able to make it to Shillong for the Durand Cup,” he said in an Instagram video on the club's profile.

"I was really looking forward to play for my team Mumbay FC but unfortunately I won't able to make it. All the very best to everybody out there. The tournament has been amazing. All the very best Mumbay FC. Kill it boys," said Tiger, who made his debut for the club in 2024.

Mumbay FC, established in 2024, play in the Mumbai Premier League and I-League 3, the fourth division of the country's domestic football structure.

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Argentine football superstar Lionel Messi, left, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, second left, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, right, and others during an event as part of the 'GOAT India Tour 2025', at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai. - | Photo: @CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI
Trophies for the commencement of 'Trophy Tour' of the 'Durand Cup' tournament 2026 displayed at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center (RBCC), in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

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