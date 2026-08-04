Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Group C Match

Jamshedpur FC faces SC Delhi in Group C of the Durand Cup
JFC take field amidst massive institutional turmoil following their shock withdrawal from the ISL
JFC sits at the top of the group standings with 3 points and a +5 goal difference
As Jamshedpur FC (JFC) prepares to face SC Delhi in Group C of the Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi, the atmosphere surrounding the club is heavy. JFC recently dropped a massive bombshell by announcing their withdrawal from the Indian Super League (ISL) starting next season, sending shockwaves through Indian football.
The sudden decision—triggered by missed participation fee deadlines and broader commercial uncertainties—left players and icons like Sunil Chhetri stunned, with reactions widely describing it as a devastating blow to the sport's domestic ecosystem.
Despite the off-field turmoil and emotional appeals made by players to the Tata Group's higher management, JFC’s squad—overseen locally by coach Kaizad Ambapardiwala—began their Durand Cup campaign in stellar fashion with a resounding 5-0 victory over Sri Lanka Army, powered by seasoned names and promising youngsters like Mohammed Sanan
Meanwhile, SC Delhi enters this fixture looking to make a statement under their tactical leadership, having shown disciplined grit throughout their previous competitive outings. Promising talents from both camps, including JFC's academy graduates and fresh additions like Devendra Murgaokar, are eager to shine on the national stage despite lingering contract concerns.
Jamshedpur currently sit strong at the top of the group standings with 3 points following an emphatic opening win (boasting a superior +5 goal difference), tied on points with Indian Air Force FT who also hold 3 points from their opening victory. Meanwhile, SC Delhi enters the match with 0 points having played a game fewer, while Defenders FC sit at the bottom with 0 points after two losses.
With competitive challenges from disciplined outfits like SC Delhi and the Indian Air Force, maintaining consistency is non-negotiable. Securing a victory in this clash would consolidate Jamshedpur's grip at the summit, keeping their goal difference healthy and providing the ideal launching pad to seal direct progression.
Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi Durand Cup 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi Durand Cup 2026 Group C match be held?
The Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi match will take place at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi.
When will the Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi Durand Cup 2026 Group C match be held?
The Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi match has a scheduled start time of 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Jamshedpur FC Vs SC Delhi Durand Cup 2026 Group C match?
One can catch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2026 on Sony LIV app and website. Catch the telecast of the Durand Cup football matches on Sony Sports 5 and Sony Sports 5 HD TV channels in India.