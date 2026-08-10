VB-G RAM G Is Simply 'Rozgar Chori': Cong Slams Modi Govt

The Congress on Monday slammed the Modi government over the VB-G RAM G Act, saying the new law is simply "rozgar chori" and is already exposing the cost of "destroying" MGNREGA.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which cited official data to claim that employment generation under the government's re-vamped rural job guarantee programme saw a sharp decline, registering a fall of 49.94 per cent year-on-year in July.
"The first month of the Modi Government's VB-G RAM G is already exposing the cost of destroying MGNREGA," Ramesh said on X.
In July 2026, the first month since the new law was adopted, rural employment generation fell sharply compared to July 2025 when MGNREGA was in operation, the former rural development minister said.
Citing the report, he said there was 49.94% decline in person-days of work, 51.45% fewer households availed employment and nearly 50% fewer person-days of employment was generated.
This is precisely what was predicted by the Congress and the entire Opposition when the MGNREGA was bulldozed by the Modi regime, he said.
Ramesh said MGNREGA gave rural workers a legal guarantee of employment and empowered Gram Panchayats to implement it.
The spirit of MGNREGA was to free workers from dependence on the political whims of the government of the day, he asserted.
"The Modi Government has instead centralised the scheme, imposed a heavy financial burden on State governments, made access increasingly dependent on technology and biometric authentication, removed the guarantee of employment, and made it harder for workers to claim their rights. VB-G RAM G is simply rozgar chori," Ramesh said.
The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, or the VB G RAM G Act, came into force across the country from July 1, replacing the two-decade-old Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), introduced by the Congress-led UPA.