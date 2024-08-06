National

Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani In Hospital Again, Condition Stable

In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days.

BJP leader LK Advani
Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani was on Tuesday again admitted to a hospital but was stable, sources said. In the first week of July too, Advani was brought to this facility and discharged after being kept under observation for a couple of days.

Advani was on Tuesday admitted to a Apollo hospital under Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant of the neurology department.

Prior to July also Advani had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and was discharged following a night-long stay there.

Born on November 8 in the pre-Partition Sindh, Advani joined the Jana Sangh -- BJP's predecessor -- in 1951 and entered the Parliament as a Rajy Sabha member in 1970. He also served as the president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1972.

Advani was conferred with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on March 30, 2024. The BJP legend, known for his extensive political career spanning nearly three decades, held key positions including Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure from 1999 to 2004.

Advani, who served as the national president of the BJP thrice, is also known for his prominent role in advocating for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.

