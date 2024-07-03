Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani Admitted To Apollo Hospital; Officials Say Condition 'Stable, Under Observation'

BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Delhi's Apollo Hospital under the observation of Dr Vinit Suri on Wednesday, sources said.
As per a statement from the hospital, Advani -- who was admitted around 9 pm -- is in a stable condition and currently under observation.
This comes days after the 96-year-old former deputy Prime Minister was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after a night-long stay.
The BJP veteran was undergoing treatment at their urology department, however the details of his ailments are unknown. "He was treated under Dr Amlesh Seth and was under observation," Live Mint reported citing sources.
Advani was conferred with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, on March 30, 2024. The BJP legend, known for his extensive political career spanning nearly three decades, held key positions including Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure from 1999 to 2004.
Born on November 8 in the pre-Partition Sindh, Advani joined the Jana Sangh -- BJP's predecessor -- in 1951 and entered the Parliament as a Rajy Sabha member in 1970. He also served as the president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1972.
The veteran leader served as the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party thrice, from 1986-1990, 1993-1998 and 2004-2005.
He is also known for his prominent role in advocating for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.