Aston Villa 0-1 Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Kim Min-jae's Goal Separates The Sides At Half-Time

D
Deepak Joshi
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Follow the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live score from Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong, as the European heavyweights clash in the inaugural Audi Football Summit pre-season friendly ahead of 2026-27

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring during a Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern and FC Cologne in Munich, Germany. AP Photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly. Two of Europe's top clubs meet at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park in the inaugural Audi Football Summit as they continue preparations for the 2026-27 campaign. Unai Emery's Aston Villa arrive with momentum after an impressive Asian tour and will be eager to test themselves ahead of next week's UEFA Super Cup, while Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich look to conclude their Audi Summer Tour on a winning note despite missing several World Cup stars and managing a few injury concerns. With plenty of quality, tactical intrigue, and a potential transfer subplot involving Joao Palhinha, expect an entertaining contest as both sides fine-tune their squads before the competitive season begins.
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Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Halftime! AVL 0-1 FCB

Bayern Munich head into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Kim Min-jae's first-half strike. The German champions have controlled much of the possession, while Aston Villa will need a stronger second-half display to get back into the contest.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: GOAL!!!!! 37' AVL 0-1 FCB

Kim Min-jae breaks the deadlock in Hong Kong! Bayern's sustained pressure finally pays off as the South Korean defender finds the net to hand Vincent Kompany's side a deserved lead approaching half-time.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: 30' AVL 0-0 FCB

Bayern Turn Up The Heat! Bayern Munich are beginning to take control with sustained possession, keeping Aston Villa pinned inside their own half. Tom Bischof curls an effort narrowly wide before Binder cuts inside from the right but blazes his shot over the bar. The pressure is building, though the breakthrough still eludes the German champions.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: 11' AVL 0-0 FCB

Villa Threaten Through Madjo! Aston Villa youngster Madjo shows terrific pace and confidence, bursting past the defence before seeing his effort blocked by Jonathan Tah. Villa earn a corner after an exciting attacking move, while Bayern had an earlier chance ruled out for offside.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Kick Off!

After a brief delay of four minutes, we're finally underway at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. Bayern Munich get the action started in their traditional red kit, while Aston Villa line up in their white away strip with purple trim as the inaugural Audi Football Summit begins.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: It's Almost Time!

The players are out in the middle, final preparations are complete, and we're just moments away from kick-off. Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are ready to get the inaugural Audi Football Summit underway in Hong Kong.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Transfer watch!

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has reportedly identified Alejandro Garnacho as his latest revival project. The Manchester United winger is not involved with Villa's squad today, but speculation over a potential move continues to gather pace.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: AVL Starting XI!

Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Bizot; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Gomes, Kamara; Guessand, Hemmings, Buendia; Madjo.

Aston Villa substitutes: Wright (GK), Asemota (GK); Nedeljkovic, Mings, Carroll, Rowe, Bogarde, Burrowes, Lynch, Abraham.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: FCB Starting XI!

Bayern Munich (potential 4-3-3): Neuer; Boey, Min-jae, Tah, Brown; Bischof, Pavlovic, Laimer; Cardozo, Ibrahimovic, Binder.

Bayern substitutes: Ulreich (GK), Urbig (GK), Podar-Stiube (GK); Stanisic, Ito, Pavic, Manuba, Kimmich, Palhinha, Della Rovere, Ndiaye, Chavez, Diaz, Assomo.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Live Streaming!

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich pre-season friendly in the Hong Kong Football Festival 2026 will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. Fans can purchase a match pass to watch the game live. There will be no live TV telecast of the fixture in India.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Kick Off Time!

The match gets underway at 8:00 PM local time, 1:00 PM BST, 8:00 AM ET, and 5:30 PM IST. Stay with us as we bring you all the major moments from this blockbuster pre-season clash between two of Europe's biggest clubs.

Aston Villa Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, Pre-Season Friendly: Welcome!

Welcome to our live coverage of Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in the inaugural Audi Football Summit from Kai Tak Stadium, Hong Kong. Stay with us for all the key moments, team news, goals, and major talking points from this high-profile encounter.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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