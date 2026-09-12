Air India Pilot Dies During Layover In Delhi

Mumbai-based Air India pilot was found unconscious during a Delhi layover.
He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The pilot had recently moved from Air India Express to Air India.
A Mumbai-based Air India pilot in his 40s was found unconscious at a hotel in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj during a layover and later declared dead at a hospital.
The cockpit crew member was staying at The Grand Hotel when he was found unresponsive on Friday evening. He was then rushed to the hospital.
Delhi Police said the pilot had checked into the hotel on Thursday. On Friday evening his brother contacted the hotel manager, saying he was not responding to calls. “The hotel manager went to the pilot’s room and found it locked from inside. The room was opened with the help of hotel master key. (He) was found lying unconscious and unresponsive,” said the police, as quoted by The Times of India.
The pilot had joined Air India a few months ago after previously working with Air India Express. He was scheduled to operate a flight early the following morning.
Air India said it was “deeply saddened” by his death and remained in close contact with his family. The airline added that it was extending all possible support to them.